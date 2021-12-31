A New York City H&M outlet shuts down temporarily as a tweet showcasing lice on clothes goes viral

An H&M store in New York City had to shut down temporarily after an employee tweeted about a bug infestation. The employee goes by the name Madesonee on Twitter.

She posted a picture of a rack full of white-coloured hoodies crawling with bugs. The pictures went viral on Twitter, with other users concurring with the employee.

Some Twitter users advised Madesonee to delete the tweet, fearing the repercussions it might bring to her employment. In response, Madesonne revealed that she had already resigned, with Friday being her last day. H&M had to temporarily close off the particular store.

H&M shuts down NYC outlet after Twitter user Madesonne's tweet about it's condition goes viral

G’s Technician 🤍 @Madesonee_ I work at the H&M in the Oculus at World Trade & today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies. They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked off. I work at the H&M in the Oculus at World Trade & today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies. They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked off. https://t.co/eAIlOxfmJu

The store is located in New York's World Trade Center's, The Oculus, and gets hundreds of footfall every day.

Madesonee said that the problem had not even been notified to the other store employees. In response to the negligible amount of concern, she decided to post about the incident on Twitter.

The post immediately picked up clout and went viral. Multiple people expressed disgust at the situation, and Madesonne herself exclaimed that she had been working for H&M for the past five years and hadn't come across a situation like it before. She believed the lice had been transmitted from the warehouse as the store receives new apparel every day.

H&M decided to close the store temporarily and posted a comment on the thread created by Madesonee.

H&M USA @hmusa @queenviibezz We take customer and employee safety extremely seriously. Out of an abundance of caution we closed the store in question in order to investigate fully. @queenviibezz We take customer and employee safety extremely seriously. Out of an abundance of caution we closed the store in question in order to investigate fully.

Users take to Twitter to react to the bug infestation at The Oculus' H&M outlet

Most of the responses from users were supportive of Madesonne, however people slowly started debating on the insect's type. Some users stated that the the creepy crawlies were stink bugs which are harmless to humans. Some even went far enough to suspect the entire incident to be a false set up by Madesonne to get attention.

A user on Twitter was quick to point out that the insects looked like bedbugs, a much more dangerous parasite than lice.

beth baysinger @baysinger_beth @Madesonee_ Those are stink bugs! Can’t believe everyone getting all worked up like this. They are fairly common and harmless. Next they’ll be closing down stores when someone sees a spider (which would be fine by me 😜) @Madesonee_ Those are stink bugs! Can’t believe everyone getting all worked up like this. They are fairly common and harmless. Next they’ll be closing down stores when someone sees a spider (which would be fine by me 😜)

New Year, New Liberty🎊🧨💥 @lauren_liberty_ @Madesonee_ Oh noooo those are bedbugs, but awful either way!! Someone prob tried on clothes and transferred them into the store. Take your work clothes off as soon as u get in your home, put them in a plastic bag to transport to a dryer immediately and run that shit on the highest heat! @Madesonee_ Oh noooo those are bedbugs, but awful either way!! Someone prob tried on clothes and transferred them into the store. Take your work clothes off as soon as u get in your home, put them in a plastic bag to transport to a dryer immediately and run that shit on the highest heat!

Dr. Mariachela Contreras @zhafire @Madesonee_ Thank you for your bravery💖... I purchase several items from @hm every year and this is disgusting... I hope this teaches them a lesson to treat their employees with dignity and to not wait for social media to expose their dirty antics. @Madesonee_ Thank you for your bravery💖... I purchase several items from @hm every year and this is disgusting... I hope this teaches them a lesson to treat their employees with dignity and to not wait for social media to expose their dirty antics.

Melissa @lilmamafromthed @Madesonee_ H&am been trash for years ever since that marketing campaign that had the little boy wearing a sweater with a monkey on it. Stopped shopping there then. No need to ever go back to @hmusa @Madesonee_ H&am been trash for years ever since that marketing campaign that had the little boy wearing a sweater with a monkey on it. Stopped shopping there then. No need to ever go back to @hmusa

Chatter Box @Chatter_Boxie__ @Madesonee_ You might not see this post but you did the right thing. Don't let the negativity get to you. It's important that this stuff gets out to the public. I wish you all the best and Happy New Year :-) @Madesonee_ You might not see this post but you did the right thing. Don't let the negativity get to you. It's important that this stuff gets out to the public. I wish you all the best and Happy New Year :-)

Michael Hussey @hautehussey @Madesonee_ Was that rack conveniently away from any cameras? I bet a disgruntled employee or customer dumped them there. Check the cameras and associates of who reported it. @Madesonee_ Was that rack conveniently away from any cameras? I bet a disgruntled employee or customer dumped them there. Check the cameras and associates of who reported it.

Cari McBroom Jimenez @CariJimenez @Madesonee_ I always really check especially on hoodies, I read about this happening someplace many years ago and that was always scared. I wash everything as soon as I can. Thank you for speaking up @Madesonee_ I always really check especially on hoodies, I read about this happening someplace many years ago and that was always scared. I wash everything as soon as I can. Thank you for speaking up

Kim Townsend @kimtown @Madesonee_ The sad thing is you have to post on social media to get H&M to notice and do the right thing. I’ll never shop there. #badbusiness @Madesonee_ The sad thing is you have to post on social media to get H&M to notice and do the right thing. I’ll never shop there. #badbusiness

Later in a tweet, Madesonee apologized to her store manager, explaining that she never expected her tweet to go viral:

G’s Technician 🤍 @Madesonee_ I apologized to my store manager because I did not expect my tweet to go up like this. I was just annoyed that it was being treated like a minor issue & it wasn’t his fault. It’s the company.



Madesonee has since muted the Twitter post after expressing gratitude to her supporters.

