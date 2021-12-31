A New York City H&M outlet shuts down temporarily as a tweet showcasing lice on clothes goes viral

An H&M store in New York City had to shut down temporarily after an employee tweeted about a bug infestation. The employee goes by the name Madesonee on Twitter.
She posted a picture of a rack full of white-coloured hoodies crawling with bugs. The pictures went viral on Twitter, with other users concurring with the employee.
Some Twitter users advised Madesonee to delete the tweet, fearing the repercussions it might bring to her employment. In response, Madesonne revealed that she had already resigned, with Friday being her last day. H&M had to temporarily close off the particular store.
The store is located in New York's World Trade Center's, The Oculus, and gets hundreds of footfall every day.
Madesonee said that the problem had not even been notified to the other store employees. In response to the negligible amount of concern, she decided to post about the incident on Twitter.
The post immediately picked up clout and went viral. Multiple people expressed disgust at the situation, and Madesonne herself exclaimed that she had been working for H&M for the past five years and hadn't come across a situation like it before. She believed the lice had been transmitted from the warehouse as the store receives new apparel every day.
H&M decided to close the store temporarily and posted a comment on the thread created by Madesonee.
Most of the responses from users were supportive of Madesonne, however people slowly started debating on the insect's type. Some users stated that the the creepy crawlies were stink bugs which are harmless to humans. Some even went far enough to suspect the entire incident to be a false set up by Madesonne to get attention.
A user on Twitter was quick to point out that the insects looked like bedbugs, a much more dangerous parasite than lice.
Later in a tweet, Madesonee apologized to her store manager, explaining that she never expected her tweet to go viral:
Madesonee has since muted the Twitter post after expressing gratitude to her supporters.