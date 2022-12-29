A Night at the Kindergarten ending explained: Why did Tytus not get expelled?

A Night at the Kindergarten premiered on Netflix on December 28, 2022. The Rafal Skalski directorial was one of the most offbeat Christmas films released this year and dealt with audio engineer Eryk's attempts at saving his girlfriend's son Tytus from expulsion at a parents' meet during a school play rehearsal.

The film's fresh take on parenthood has a lot of elements that can be classified as never-been-done-before.

The Polish film centers around a group of eccentric parents and features an interesting cast consisting of Sylwia Boron, Matylda Damiecka, Piotr Borowski, Aleksandra Domanska, Lena Gora, and Zbigniew Zamachowski, among others.

The main crisis of A Night at the Kindergarten revolves around saving Tytus from expulsion. The story also traces Eryk's growth into a real stepfather.

A Night at the Kindergarten ending: What convinced the parents to change their minds about Tytus?

From the very beginning, the film depicts Tytus as a rude and ignorant kid, prompting other parents, led by Justyna (Lena Gora) to clamor for the expulsion of the 6-year-old. Many parents share this emotion because of the child's lack of discipline. Several instances of these misdemeanors are also revealed by the parents, including one accusing Tytus of allegedly locking Justyna's daughter in a closet.

Most of Netflix's A Night in the Kindergarten is a battle of wit and politics between Justyna and Eryk, who is initially seen as trying to selfishly get the job done to remain in the good books of his girlfriend. Eryk's growth into a more mature and more responsible figure is the film's first step towards the finale.

After Eryk successfully convinces the other parents to vote Justyna out, she confronts Eryk and the others in the common room. A heated exchange follows, where Justyna's friend and another parent reveal to her that it was not Tytus who locked her child but the child herself, who did it in an attempt to not go home as she was afraid of her mother.

The exchange ends with Justyna firing a shot at the wall and embarrassing herself in front of everyone.

A ravishing party follows, with the parents forgetting to rehearse anything for the play. The next morning, the parents try to put up an impromptu play after Eryk convinces Justyna to be a part of it. However, things do not go according to plan, especially when one of the kids finds the gun lying on the floor, leading to a lot of commotion.

However, Eryk eventually talks to the director of the kindergarten and makes a deal with her. According to her, Tytus needed special attention and perhaps a companion to stay at school. Eryk volunteers to do that by taking time out of his schedule, effectively embracing the role of a father.

The last part of A Night at the Kindergarten features all the parents reuniting with their children while Eryk confronts Tytus. He tells the child that he is willing to come to school with him as a "pal." Tytus put on Eryk's headphones over his shoulders, hinting that he accepted the deal.

