A Night at the Kindergarten review: Is the new Netflix film worth watching?

A Night at the Kindergarten premiered on Netflix on December 28, 2022. The Polish film by Rafal Skalski features an ensemble of experienced Polish actors, including Piotr Witkowski, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Lena Gora, Masza Wagrocka, Julia Wyszynska, Sylwia Boron, Aleksandra Domanska, Dobromir Dymecki, among others.

The film's holistic theme is quite similar to other Christmas films, but its fresh plot and unique approach set it apart. It also has some well-depicted sequences about good and bad parenting.

The sudden changes in character arcs could put some viewers off, but despite the film's shortcomings, it is a worthwhile watch.

A Night at the Kindergarten review: A fresh take on parenting

NewOnNetflixUK -fan- @NewOnNetflixUK A Night at the Kindergarten (2022) 1hr 37m [15] (Polish) A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son.... uk.newonnetflix.info/info/81566176 A Night at the Kindergarten (2022) 1hr 37m [15] (Polish) A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son.... uk.newonnetflix.info/info/81566176 https://t.co/R2eP7sSHQ4

Perhaps one of the many positives of flooding OTT platforms is the drive to create unique content. A Night at the Kindergarten falls under the category of films that push boundaries in terms of imagination but whose execution is unconvincing.

A Night at the Kindergarten follows a failing audio engineer and boyfriend, Eryk (Piotr Borowski), who initially seems to be just another archetype stoner. However, while attending his girlfriend's son's kindergarten meeting, he discovers a new version of himself.

The story is straightforward, the ending is predictable, and Eryk's ultimate resolve is not a mystery well-shrouded either. But in all its blatant attempts to depict bad parenting, this film does manage to scratch the subject with great panache.

Netflix's signature technical marvel is also another aspect in pushing this film beyond its scripted splendor. From the very start, the slyly revolving camera, coupled with the vibrancy of the set design, is something that offsets the viewers and engages them. The minor-dominant soundscape is also another quite noticeable element.

Novedades NETFLIX @novedadnetflixe

A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son.

netflix.com/watch/81566176 A Night at the KindergartenA young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son. A Night at the KindergartenA young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son.netflix.com/watch/81566176 https://t.co/SWN8tSQo19

There are sequences in the film that are better than others. The drunken frenzy that all parents engage in in one of the scenes is one of the standout moments of A Night at the Kindergarten.

As for the drawbacks of the movie, one of the more glaring inconsistencies seems to be the rather arbitrary character development of Eryk. At the beginning of the film, he seems to be someone completely different. It is possible to change completely when a big event is involved, but Eryk seems to get driven to change far too easily.

Other than this, A Night at the Kindergarten does not seem to have any noticeable flaws. Of course, viewers may have a problem with one element or another, but with so many Christmas films targeting romance, adventure, and heartbreak, it is refreshing to see an attempt to walk a path less trodden.

This may not be on every binge-watcher's list, but it can prove to be quite engaging for all kinds of viewers.

A Night at the Kindergarten is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes