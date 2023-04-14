A Nurse to Die for on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller film, A Nurse to Die for, will air on the channel on Friday, April 14, 2023. The movie centers around a father who hires a nurse to care for his ailing daughter.

However, ever since the nurse started taking care of his daughter, her health deteriorates further, causing the father to wonder if the nurse is deliberately trying to harm his daughter. Take a look at Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''A father hires a live-in nurse to help care for his sick daughter, however, as she suffers a series of setbacks, he starts to wonder if the nurse might actually be the one keeping her sick.''

The film features Allison McAtee in the lead role, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters. The movie is directed by Peter Sullivan and written by Michael Varrati.

Lifetime's A Nurse to Die for cast list: Allison McAtee and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Allison McAtee as Victoria

Allison McAtee dons the lead role of Victoria in Lifetime's A Nurse to Die for. Victoria is the new nurse who's been hired to take care of a sick girl. However, she seems to have some sinister motives as the girl's health worsens after Victoria starts caring for her.

Allison McAtee looks brilliant in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored. Apart from A Nurse to Die for, McAtee is known for her performances in various other movies like Cheer For Your Life, Deadly Daughter Switch, All About the Money, and Deadly Mile High Club, to name a few.

2) Jeremy John Wells as Liam

Actor Jeremy John Wells dons the role of Liam in the new thriller flick. He's believed to be the sick girl's father who hires Victoria to care for her. Jeremy John Wells looks impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

The actor has previously starred in various other movies like Mother's Deadly Son, A Night to Regret, and Shooting Heroin, among many more.

3) Hailey Gray as Corinne

Young Hailey Gray essays the character of Corinne in A Nurse to Die for. Corinne is the sick girl who's being cared for by Victoria. But her health soon deteriorates, causing her father to suspect Victoria's intentions.

Hailey Gray appears briefly in the trailer and looks impressive in her part. Fans can look forward to a haunting performance from her. She's appeared in quite a few short films like One Day You'll Know and The Next.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the thriller film also stars many other actors playing crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Caryn Richman as Miriam

Junie Hoang as Dr. Caldwell

Angela Marie White as Claire

Lisa Cole as Dr. Lewis

Isabel Klein as Charlotte

The official trailer for the film establishes the premise without giving away any pivotal details that could spoil the experience for fans. Based on the trailer, fans can expect a powerful character-driven thriller.

Don't forget to watch A Nurse to Die for on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

