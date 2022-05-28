"A paid expert": Camille Vasquez labels Amber Heard as a 'woman who burns bridges' over lack of close friends in the courtroom 

Johnny Depp’s attorneys, including Camille Vasquez, delivered their closing arguments on Friday amid the ongoing defamation trial that has garnered global traction over the past six weeks. The lawyer deemed the Aquaman actress a woman who “burns bridges, her close friends don’t show up for her.”

The fan-favorite lawyer attacked Amber Heard for being an abuser and claimed that everyone who appeared in the Fairfax, Virginia, court to be a witness for the actress was a “paid expert.” The 36-year-old actress continued to smirk as Vasquez attacked her character in court.

Vasquez pointed out during the closing arguments that the only person who appeared in court to support Heard was her sister Whitney Henriquez. Vasquez added :

“Every other witness who travelled to Virginia for her was a paid expert.”

Camille Vasquez also admitted that Johnny Depp’s witnesses who appeared in court were not on his pay roll. She also attacked her for capturing vulnerable moments of Depp on camera. She said:

“What did Miss. Heard capture of this supposed rampage? Mr. Depp moaning in distress? That’s what she chose to record. What sort of person records something like that? What sort of person takes pictures of their husband or boyfriend or fiancé who’s struggling with sobriety, nodding off with ice cream dripping off his leg, his hand in his pocket, or asleep on the ground?”

Camille Vasquez’s closing argument explored

On the last day of the trial, Vasquez announced in court that

“Ms. Heard is in fact the abuser and Mr. Depp is the abused.”

The attorney also accused Heard of filing a false domestic violence report against her then-husband Depp. She also claimed that the actress tipped off the paparazzi. Vasquez said:

“It was a set up, she tipped off the paparazzi so they would be waiting. They knew where she would pause and show off her bruise.”

Camille Vasquez said in court that Heard had faked the bruises, and the pictures of her allegedly abused that were shown in court were altered. Vasquez said:

“The photos capture what they wanted her to see- the image of a battered woman. The dark mark on her face appeared six days after seeing Mr. Depp. It was a lie, she knew it. Mr. Depp knew it and multiple witnesses who saw her that week knew it. The world saw what she wanted them to see.”

Vasquez added that the actress had taken the “biggest role of her career” by claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. She also accused the actress of making “wild over the top and implausible” allegations.

Johnny Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew also mentioned that the former’s name will “forever by tarnished by these horrendous and false allegations.” He reiterated that the defamation trial brings the “truth about what happened” to light and “restores his reputation.”

As the closing arguments of the celebrity trial come to an end, the jurors have now been given time to deliberate on their final decision.

