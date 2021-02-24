"A Predator raising a child": Zoe Laverne pregnancy has the Internet concerned about the safety of her unborn child

Zoe Laverne recently took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, but the internet wasn't having any of it. After she broke the news to the world, the internet went berserk with concerns for the unborn child.

Previously Zoe Laverne faced allegations of being a child groomer. The internet has been accusing her of grooming children after the news of her kissing a 13-year-old went public.

The internet raises concerns about Zoe Laverne's unborn child after she announces her pregnancy

"ZOE LAVERNE IS PREGNANT"

BYE I FEEL SO BAD FOR THAT CHILD pic.twitter.com/EACS029z2k — isabella :) (@isabellabeellaa) February 23, 2021

Most of the internet was concerned about the unborn child, and some on the internet went to the extent of asking a very particular question: could child protection services be called for an unborn child?

Zoe Laverne is pregnant?? Can you call child services for an unborn child bc.. pic.twitter.com/oq9c5mnnXA — greasie (@LisasGreases) February 23, 2021

can we call cps for an unborn child.. i know damn well zoe laverne cant raise a child because she GROOMED one bye pic.twitter.com/MsK7sd6zCp — madi ¹²⁽⁷⁾ loves quackity!ً (@cherryquackity) February 23, 2021

Me: *sees Zoe Laverne trending for being pregnant*

Me: *tries to call CPS for an unborn child* pic.twitter.com/uTiGmpyvet — Lefty Hannah from Alabama (@antifaprincesss) February 23, 2021

The internet was even appalled by the fact that she went on to admit kissing a 13-year-old. What is even more surprising is the fact that Zoe Laverne went on to admit everything on the internet and yet faced no repercussions. Given the actions she has committed, the internet believes she should have been in jail.

Imagine having to clarify that a 13 year old is not the father of your child 😩 why is Zoe Laverne not in jail yet?? pic.twitter.com/NHs9y2BuxK — ucklie (@ucklie) February 23, 2021

You know its bad when Zoe Laverne has to clarify that the 13 year old didn't get her pregnant. pic.twitter.com/d1guYuuRFN — jovivianed (@jovivianed) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne this one is for you pic.twitter.com/piE3jdnUGz — ًkae ?! (@BA3WASTAKEN) February 23, 2021

The YouTuber Pegasus, in the video above, goes on to say that had it been a man instead of Zoe Laverne, they would've faced a lot of repercussions already. But, then again, society is probably cutting her some slack because she is a woman. This debate is very controversial and best not stepped into.

did she really just admit to kissing a 13 y/o when she’s 19??? pic.twitter.com/QIDCCDYmle — ًgia RIYA DAY (@loveonrry) February 23, 2021

god what a poor child🧎 pic.twitter.com/3zdWzEQGKd — Finn ✿ (@juglasses) February 23, 2021

Isn’t Zoe Laverne the one who kissed a 13 year old child… why she having a child pic.twitter.com/vrl0ZP5CKm — emely (@emelycastrejon) February 23, 2021

Zoe has gone on to clarify that the father of her child is Dawson Day, her current boyfriend. This comes as a sigh of relief because the internet was under the impression that the child belongs to the 13-year-old boy, which would raise a lot of different questions altogether. Keeping in mind human biology, however, a 13-year-old boy being a father does seem improbable but not impossible.

the fact that zoe laverne had to clarify that the father of her child isn’t a 13 year old pic.twitter.com/ypwwzXKYXy — abbi (@fallawaybandito) February 23, 2021

just found out zoe laverne is pregnant. brb gonna go bungee jumping but with regular rope pic.twitter.com/UMpZydq4QX — Sexy Shrike (@tchnoboob2) February 23, 2021

is there such thing as unborn child protection for Zoe Laverne pic.twitter.com/4uH0oeqYUf — unfuckwitable sara (@thisisnot_sara) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne is pregnant,,,google can you call CPS on an unborn child pic.twitter.com/FDoO8Oui5o — Ben and Mia 🐸 (@burntbabyfoetus) February 23, 2021

People on the internet would also like to believe that Zoe Laverne faked the entire pregnancy scenario, but from the looks of it, it doesn't seem to be doctored for now. The internet doesn't see her fit to raise a child because they believe she could abuse her own child as well.

wait, so it's not a joke? zoe laverne is actually pregnants..?😀 pic.twitter.com/KkZyc4s3oS — ronia (@deli8httt) February 23, 2021

The amount of traction people have raised on the internet is bound to grab the attention of the authorities by now. How they react, though, and what they do with the entire information at their disposal still remains to be seen.