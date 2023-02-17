A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story on Lifetime - Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming true crime thriller movie A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story will air on the channel on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The movie centers around a young woman who falls in love with a man and marries him. But her marriage turns into a nightmare when she discovers a shocking side to her husband.

Here's a brief description of the film, as per Lifetime:

''Following the death of her husband, single mom Cindy (Laura Ramsey), finally finds love again with mechanic Randy Roth (Colin Egglesfield) but her wedded bliss soon turns dark when she discovers another side of Randy. Despite the pleas of her best friend Lori (Chrishell Stause) to leave her marriage, Cindy never gets that opportunity after she drowns during a trip to a lake with Randy and the kids.''

The description further states:

''Emotionless following Cindy’s death, Randy orders her immediate cremation, takes custody of Cindy’s kids and attempts to collect on her life insurance policy. Determined to honor Cindy and find the truth, Lori uncovers more of Randy’s past, discovering that Cindy may not have been the first wife murdered at his hands.''

The film features Colin Egglesfield in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters. The movie is directed by Maritte Lee Go and is based on a book by Ann Rule.

Lifetime's A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story cast list: Laura Ramsey, Colin Egglesfield, and others will deliver the chills

1) Laura Ramsey as Cindy

Laura Ramsey dons the role of Cindy in Lifetime's A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story. Cindy falls in love with a mechanic and marries him, only to discover that he's abusive. Cindy and her husband's torrid relationship is one of the defining elements of the movie.

Apart from the new Lifetime movie, Laura Ramsey has starred in quite a few movies and shows over the years, like The Covenant, She's the Man, and Hindsight, among many more.

2) Colin Egglesfield as Randy

Actor Colin Egglesfield plays the titular role of Randy Roth in the Lifetime thriller film. Roth is an abusive man who's allegedly responsible for the death of his wife. It'll be fascinating to see Egglesfield play a strong villain character.

The actor has previously appeared in numerous other movies and shows, including 100 Days to Live, Murder in Mexico: The Bruce Beresford-Redman Story, and Melrose Place, to name a few.

3) Chrishell Stause as Lori

Chrishell Stause portrays the role of Lori in A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story. Lori is Cindy's best friend who sets out to delve deeper into Roth's past following Cindy's tragic death. Viewers can expect her to play an important role in the movie.

Chrishell Stause's other notable film and TV acting credits include Days of Our Lives, Eve of Abduction, The Young and the Restless, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story also stars many others playing crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Rachel Stubington as Dana Carlson

Meredith Jackson as Donna Clift

Jim E. Chandler as John Carlson

Amy Parrish as Megan Carlson

Jonathan Bergman as Greg Roth

Don't forget to catch A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story on Lifetime on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

