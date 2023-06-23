Barbara Iske, a Grosse Pointe, Michigan, bookkeeper was gunned down in the driveway of her client Ann Marasco's house in June 2005. She died of two gunshot wounds, and her work laptop along with a bag she was carrying at the time were missing from the crime scene.

While there were little to no leads initially, authorities soon learned that Barbara's murder was the outcome of a feud between the Marasco family. Anna's daughter Madelynne Smith and son Joseph Marasco were conflicting over her will. It was alleged that the latter had the victim murdered for her laptop, which consisted of his mother's financial details.

Two men acquainted with Joseph implicated him and confessed to their respective roles, as the getaway driver and the shooter, in the crime. Two out of the three men were convicted by the third pleaded guilty.

A Time to Kill on ID is scheduled to revisit bookkeeper Barbara Iske's shooting death in an episode titled Blood on the Books.

"Bookkeeper Barbara Iske fails to arrive on time at the Michigan home of her wealthy client; five hours later, she's found executed in the driveway of that same client; ultimately, police reveal that Barbara's the victim of a dark family conflict."

The all-new episode airs on the channel this Thursday, June 22, at 9 pm ET.

Key information provided by the daughter of Barbara Iske's client led authorities to a potential killer

Barbara Iske, a bookkeeper from Grosse Pointe, Michigan (Image via The Cinemaholic)

Barbara Iske was a well-known accountant exclusively working with Ann Marasco when she was gunned down outside the latter's house on June 14, 2005. First responders arrived at Ann's Grosse Pointe, Michigan to find Barbara unresponsive, lying face-down and bleeding heavily on the driveway. She had been shot in the head and back at close range and died of the two gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not find much at the crime scene but were made aware that Barbara was carrying her laptop and bag, both of which were missing from the crime scene.

Initially, there was not much to work with until Ann's daughter, Madelynne Smith, made incriminating revelations about a family feud between her and her brother Joseph Marasco. Both siblings had been disputing over their mother's will and estate.

According to The Cinemaholic, Madelynne informed authorities that in 2004, Ann had removed her from the will, leaving Joseph as the sole beneficiary of her entire estate. But the mother-daughter duo smoothed things over following which, Anna decided to equally divide her estate.

Sadly, this caused a rift between Madelynne and Joseph, which further strained their bond and since Barbara Iske sorted out their accounts, as per the former's beliefs, her brother held the accountant equally responsible and would often behave in an uncivil manner with her.

This was, perhaps, Madelynne's way of suggesting that Joseph may have been involved in Barbara's killing. She further suggested that her brother likely killed the victim to steal her laptop which consisted of Ann's financial details, among other personal information that may have proven beneficial in his case.

Barbara Iske's shooting death seemed to be a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by her client's son

Three were arrested and charged in Barbara Iske's 2005 shooting death (Image via The Cinemaholic)

After learning this information, authorities started closely investigating Joseph Marasco, who, at the very first instant, denied any involvement in the killing. But, two of his acquaintances Andre Williams and Derrick Thompson said otherwise, implicating him in the crime.

Evidence and a detailed confession revealed that Andre hired Derrick as the getaway driver while he himself was the one who fired the two shots that killed Barbara as Joseph snatched the bag with her laptop inside away from her. Following this, all three individuals were arrested and charged for their respective roles.

Andre Williams accepted a plea deal, confessing to lesser charges of second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge ahead of the trial. In exchange, he was given 20 to 30 years in prison, with an additional two years for the weapon charge. He also agreed to testify against his two conspirators Joseph Marasco and Derrick Thompson.

Meanwhile, Joseph and Derrick were convicted of the charges brought against them, which included first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge. Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2006.

Learn more about bookkeeper Barbara Iske's case on ID's A Time to Kill.

