WATCH: Chilling video shows James Rayl being gunned down by ex-girlfriend's father during break-in  

On July 31, 22-year-old James Rayl was gunned down by his ex-girlfriend's father after allegedly attempting to break into their house in Sydney, Ohio.

In the video, James Rayl can be seen pounding on the door when he is told by his ex-girlfriend's father, Mitch Duckro, to leave. Rayl continued to knock on the door before he eventually barged into it, successfully entering the home.

At this point, shots were fired, and screams could be heard. James Rayl attempted to flee the scene, but having been struck by a bullet, he collapsed in Duckro's driveway. According to WOWKTV, first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

James Rayl's sister claims the shooting was unnecessary

In an official statement, Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said that a jury justified the shooting of the 22-year-old as self-defense. The New York Post reported that this is due to Ohio's 'Stand Your Ground Law,' which allows homeowners to fatally shoot intruders trespassing on their property.

The law was updated last year to clarify that homeowners do not have to attempt to retreat into their houses before firing at any potential threats.

The jury was also given an audio clipping of the shooting, in which James Rayl's ex-girlfriend can be heard expressing her fear that Rayl may attempt to kill her.

She can be heard saying:

"He’s trying the door dad . . . dad . . dad. Is he trying to kill me?"

After the shooting, she said:

"Dad, there’s nothing you could have done. You saved my life."

However, according to Jessica Colbert, sister of James Rayl, the fatal shooting was unnecessary as her brother appeared to be fleeing.

She said:

"Mitch shot him in the back and killed him."

The post continued:

"I hope your days are more miserable than they’ve ever been. You’re a disgusting excuse of a human being along with your daughter."

As per WHIO TV, not all witnesses at the scene agreed on how events had unfolded. Per one anonymous eyewitness, Rayl had apparently not entered the home, as Duckro claims.

This was supported by another neighbor, Jeff Hereford, who claimed to have seen Rayl dying on Duckro's driveway. Hereford alleged that Rayl may not have succeeded in breaking in as he believed Duckro had fired through a closed door.

Hereford said:

“If (Rayl) entered the house, why did (Duckro) shoot through the door?”

In response to the killing, Rayl's family has started a Facebook page protesting that the Duckros have not been prosecuted. They claim the 911 calls are staged.

