Abbott Elementary Season 1 ending: What is Janine's future? 

The final episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary was full of charm, painful truths, and challenging decisions.

Titled Zoo Balloon, the 13th episode of the critically acclaimed sitcom aired on April 12, 2022. The episode depicted the end of the school year, with both students and teachers looking forward to a new term full of changes.

The bittersweet ending of the episode was one of the best parts of the finale. Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) was left with a difficult decision: to move to New York with her boyfriend or to stay on and take a chance on herself.

The episode used the last day of the academic year to depict themes of human nature, such as the difficulties of growing up.

Abbott Elementary Season 1 ending: Home is where the heart is

The final episode of Abbott Elementary saw the class take a trip to the zoo.

Janine's boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), joined the group of teachers as one of the chaperones. Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) boyfriend Zach also volunteered to chaperone the kids.

During the trip, Tariq received an email from the F.A.D.E. program informing him that his anti-drugs music for school children was a hit and that they want him to tour New York.

After the initial round of congratulations, Tariq assumed that Janine was moving to New York with him and mentioned it in the passing.

The rest of the episode focuses on Janine's big decision and her conversations with friends about it. In the process, she learns that Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) has come on board as a full-time teacher at Abbott.

In her search for Kenny at the zoo, Janine finds herself trapped in a hot air balloon, something she is terribly afraid of. However, facing her fear, she realizes that things are always hard when you have not done them before. She eventually decides to stay back at Abbott.

The ending of the episode was almost like completing a term at Abbott Elementary. New beginnings are always difficult when you have adjusted to a certain routine. However, they are not necessarily bad. In fact, in the process, people actually find out who they are.

Abbott Elementary concludes on a very heartwarming note, leaving fans dying for a new season.

All the episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu.

