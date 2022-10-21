Jennifer Faith, a mother-of-one from Texas, pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire charge in connection with her husband Jamie's 2020 shooting death. She admitted to persuading her boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, to murder her husband in 2020 and received a life term in federal prison for planning the crime.

U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham called Jennifer "pure evil" and stated that in the days that followed the murder, she "put on quite a performance in the wake of her husband's murder," while pouring out her "sob story" to the press and authorities. He claimed she then aided Lopez in covering up their tracks.

Jamie Faith, an American Airlines IT director, was fatally shot outside his Dallas home on October 9, 2020, while leaving to go on a morning walk with his wife and dog. Authorities claim she persuaded her boyfriend and high school lover to kill him. Darrin Lopez was charged with murder, but he pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial.

Jennifer Faith rekindled romance with former partner and laid out the groundwork for husband's murder

Jennifer Faith and Darrin Lopez reignited their romance in March 2020 after connecting with each other online. Jennifer reportedly acknowledged using two fake email addresses to communicate with Lopez - one in her husband's name and the other to manipulate Lopez into believing that her husband was assaulting her physically and s*xually.

Faith asserted that the information she sent over those emails was fake. It was alleged that she also confessed to downloading "stock images depicting injuries from the internet and attached them to some of the emails to convince Lopez" about the abuse. These false claims led Lopez to drive to Dallas and shoot Jamie Faith seven times - thrice in the head, thrice in the chest and once in the groin.

Jennifer Faith provoked boyfriend Darrin Lopez into murdering her husband

Jennifer testified that she was aware of Lopez's severe brain injury he sustained while serving in Iraq, and that she exploited this information.

District Judge Jane Boyle reportedly said:

"He thought he was the only person who could save you. You tricked him because you thought his brain wasn’t working."

She also bought him expensive presents and money using GoFundMe donations and even gave him two of her credit cards. Moreover, Jennifer confessed that she filed a claim for around $629,000 in death benefits about a month after his death.

Both Jennifer Faith and her boyfriend Darrin Lopez were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, among other charges. Faith pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire charge and was sentenced to life in federal prison in May 2022. Lopez remains in custody awaiting his trial after pleading not guilty to two charges.

TF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II reportedly stated that:

"No amount of time in federal prison will ever be able to bring Mr. Faith back, however this sentencing shows the gravity of Ms. Faith's criminal acts. Her spineless attempt to sway law enforcement and public opinion will forever be etched into the hearts of those affected by her monstrous crime."

Before sentencing her, Judge Boyle further added:

"Mrs. Faith, I’m not sure why you’re crying. What you did was such a betrayal. You are pure evil. Not to mention disgusting."

Learn more about Jennifer Faith's involvement in husband Jamie's 2020 murder on ID's 48 Hours this Friday, October 21, 2022. The episode airs at 8 pm ET.

