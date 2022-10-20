The upcoming episode of ID's 48 Hours will spotlight the horrific murder of Jamie Faith that happened one fine morning on a street in Oak Cliff, Texas. The episode, titled The Plot to Kill Jamie Faith, will air on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The preview reads:

"Peter Van Sant investigates the death of mild-mannered airline employee Jamie Faith and the twisted tale behind his murder."

The episode will revolve around the shooting death of Faith, who was American Airlines' director of information technology. In October 2020, he was gunned down outside his Dallas home in broad daylight. Sources state that the victim had just left his house for an early morning dog walk with his wife, Jennifer, and their pet dog.

An investigation revealed a shocking plot orchestrated by his wife to reunite with her high school flame. The wife reportedly used GoFundMe donations to pamper her boyfriend after her husband's death after provoking him to murder the airline manager. She even warned him about authorities closing in on the shooter.

This article will further discuss Jamie Faith's 2020 murder details.

American Airlines' IT director Jamie Faith was fatally shot outside his Dallas home

Jamie Faith, 49, was fatally shot seven times outside his home early on the morning of October 9 infront of multiple witnesses. He was shot three times in the head, three times in the chest, and once in the groin area. Jamie was heading out with his wife and their dog, Maggie, for a morning walk when the incident happened.

Faith, who was pronounced dead on the spot, was shot by an individual in a black Nissan Titan pick-up truck with a distinctive sticker - a "T" - on one of its windows at the back. The front door surveillance camera reportedly captured the vehicle, and one of their neighbors also spotted the truck. Moreover, his wife, Jennifer Faith, claimed that she was attacked and duct taped.

Jamie and Jennifer Faith celebrated their 15th anniversary on October 8, just a day before the murder. The couple first met in 2005 on a blind date and got engaged in 2012. He even officially adopted his wife's daughter Amber from her previous marriage. They moved from Arizona to Dallas in 2017 after Jamie's promotion to the post of web designer at American Airlines in Tuscan.

Not long after the tragedy, Jennifer Faith appeared on local news and requested her fellow residents to come forward with any leads they had. The community also stepped up and helped raise over $60,000 in GoFundMe donations for the family.

An investigation revealed electronic evidence that Jennifer had been involved in the murder. Moreover, the truck was tracked back to her high school sweetheart and army veteran, Darrin Lopez, who lived in Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee. Aerial surveillance captured the truck outside his home.

Jamie Faith's murder plot was fueled by jealousy, anger, lies, and a twisted love triangle

Further investigation into the case revealed that Jennifer and Darrin were having an affair after the two rekindled in March 2020. A search of his truck further revealed incriminating evidence that did not play out in their favor. He was arrested in January 2021. Moreover, it was revealed that he was provoked by Mrs. Faith, who falsely made him believe that Jamie would physically and s*xually abuse her.

Authorities alleged that Darrin drove from Tennessee to Dallas to murder Jamie and “protect” Jennifer. The two exchanged thousands of texts, multiple calls, and even attempted to cover up the murder. Additionally, Jennifer tried to claim approximately $629,000 in death benefits from Jamie’s employer. She also stated that the GoFundMe money was used to buy expensive gifts for Lopez.

Jamie Faith's wife was eventually arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. Moreover, the boyfriend alleged that she had asked him to kill her husband. She was also then charged with murder-for-hire. Darrin Lopen was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Jennifer pleaded guilty and was only recently sentenced to life in prison.

