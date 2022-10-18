"Abused & disgusting": sMothered fans react as Angelica kicks Jason out of his own house

Tonight, October 17, on season 4, episode 10 of sMothered, Sunhe got into a fight with Jason after he bathed Amara alone.

Sunhe wanted the bathing to be "her thing with Amara" and felt that Jason was not seeing the larger issue. The latter asked Sunhe to get out of his relationship with her daughter Angelica, as he did not want to adhere to her "fantasy" rules.

An upset Angelica then asked Jason to apologize to Sunhe. He refused to do so and left for work. This infuriated Angelica and she chose her mother over her daughter's father, asking the latter to move out of the house after he returned from work. For the sake of his daughter, Jason complied.

sMothered fans felt that Sunhe brainwashed Angelica into kicking Jason out of his own house. Fans were also of the opinion that Jason should contact his lawyer to get Sunhe and Angelica out of his home.

KikiSteelersgrl🖤💛 @kikinben

Abused & disgusting. That poor baby will end up the same way. Sunhe loves that her daughter is sad!

Jason needs a lawyer.

2 lazy women freeloader.

kick them out!!!!!



#smothered Brainwashed Angelica!Abused & disgusting. That poor baby will end up the same way. Sunhe loves that her daughter is sad!Jason needs a lawyer.2 lazy women freeloader.kick them out!!!!! Brainwashed Angelica!Abused & disgusting. That poor baby will end up the same way. Sunhe loves that her daughter is sad! Jason needs a lawyer. 2 lazy women freeloader.kick them out!!!!!#smothered

sMothered fans slam Sunhe for forcing her daughter to kick out Jason

Sunhe has asked Angelica to choose between her and Jason multiple times in the past. She bathed with Angelica when the latter was a child, and wanted the same for Amara. Therefore, she was angry upon seeing Jason bathe her granddaughter.

Previously, she had also told Angelica that Jason was "not father material" and proposed that the two of them, along with Amara, move into a new apartment.

Jason said that Sunhe was manipulating Angelica. He told her to be careful because she would regret this in the future. While leaving, he took his dog and gaming console with him.

Angelica cried because her dream of having a complete family was shattered. Sunhe simply stated that Jason was not the guy for her and was happy that Angelica had shown him his place.

sMothered fans were shocked by Sunhe's manipulation and said that Angelica needed to be rescued from her. Many also urged Jason to take custody of his daughter Amara.

Cali’s & Cj’s Mama 👑 @_Shantasia_ Ain’t no way in hell Jason really let sunhe and Angelica kick him out HIS OWN HOUSE. Sunhe is ridiculous #smothered Ain’t no way in hell Jason really let sunhe and Angelica kick him out HIS OWN HOUSE. Sunhe is ridiculous #smothered

m @happyone234 Why is Jason leaving HIS house!! This is absolutely crazy!! I need Jason to just break up with Angelica and throw them out and take her to court for shared custody immediately!! Jason quit being so stupid and whipped!!!! #smothered Why is Jason leaving HIS house!! This is absolutely crazy!! I need Jason to just break up with Angelica and throw them out and take her to court for shared custody immediately!! Jason quit being so stupid and whipped!!!!#smothered https://t.co/KlV5PrG6TN

Amanda @amanda_842 Jason needs to take episodes of #smothered to court and get full custody of his innocent daughter. Jason needs to take episodes of #smothered to court and get full custody of his innocent daughter.

3rdEyeAm @HiveMindMilitia Angelica is the poster child of the internal conflict that exists in victim- perpetrators of abuse. If she cant break sunhes hold on her Jason needs to grab his daughter and run, lest she become the next victim to this narcissistic paternal toxicity. #smothered Angelica is the poster child of the internal conflict that exists in victim- perpetrators of abuse. If she cant break sunhes hold on her Jason needs to grab his daughter and run, lest she become the next victim to this narcissistic paternal toxicity. #smothered

☆Teeny☆ @HePaidTheCost Angelica clearly has Stockholms syndrome. I can see Jason on an episode of #Dateline after disappearing once he tries to get custody or visitation in the future. #sMothered Angelica clearly has Stockholms syndrome. I can see Jason on an episode of #Dateline after disappearing once he tries to get custody or visitation in the future. #sMothered

Kristl Howard @KMich_Howard

1. Lawyer's Office with video of this show and their actions.

2. Call CPS with video of this show.

3. Sherriff's Office for an eviction Notice.

Sunhe didn't think thru house/no marriage/no community property.

3. Call locksmith Jason in this order1. Lawyer's Office with video of this show and their actions.2. Call CPS with video of this show.3. Sherriff's Office for an eviction Notice.Sunhe didn't think thru house/no marriage/no community property.3. Call locksmith #smothered Jason in this order1. Lawyer's Office with video of this show and their actions. 2. Call CPS with video of this show.3. Sherriff's Office for an eviction Notice.Sunhe didn't think thru house/no marriage/no community property.3. Call locksmith #smothered

What else happened on sMothered tonight?

The description for the latest episode, titled A Prisoner in This House, stated:

"Kathy catches Cristina in a big lie. Dawn has a shocking surprise for Jared and Cher. Shay gets dolled up to go out with friends, but things take a turn when Angie interferes. Sunhe puts an unmovable wedge between Jason and Angelica."

At Mason's retirement party, Dawn announced that she and her husband would be moving to Miami for a year. Mason was shocked to hear this because Dawn had not discussed the big move with him. Cher was very happy with the announcement, much to the dismay of her husband.

Meanwhile, Kathy decided to visit Carlo's pizza parlor and was shocked to see the ongoing renovation in the shop. Cristina was also there in the parlor because she wanted to warn him about her mother's visitation, but stood by her husband in the end.

Kathy warned her that she would regret her decision because Carlo would not do any work in the entire renovation process. She was upset that her daughter would not be able to spend much time with her mother or her children.

sMothered airs every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

