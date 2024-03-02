Acne Studios’ FW24 collection: Everything we know so far

Acne Studios’ FW24 collection has once again set the fashion world abuzz. Jonny Johansson's brainchild, Acne Studios, continues to lead with its unique blend of influence and poise. This season, the brand dives into a high-speed interpretation of modern femininity, promising an array of standout pieces for Fall/Winter 2024.

Johansson has developed a cult following at Acne Studios. The brand's standing in modern fashion has been cemented by its ability to capture the zeitgeist while retaining an air of timeless appeal. Acne Studios is still dedicated to pushing the limits of style and design as the FW24 collection takes shape.

The Acne Studios’ FW24 collection made its debut at Paris Fashion Week, surrounded by the futuristic ambience of Villu Jaanisoo’s 2001 artwork, "Chairs in Rubber." This setting underscored Acne Studios' fascination with evolving denim and leather into cutting-edge fashion statements. Details on the release date and pricing are eagerly awaited by fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Key Pieces from Acne Studios’ FW24 collection

Acne Studios' FW24 collection

The Long-Haired Coat

The collection opened with a statement-making long-haired coat of monstrous proportions. This piece sets the tone for the entire line, showcasing Acne Studios’ commitment to bold, innovative designs.



Motorsports Dresses

Body-hugging latex dresses inspired by motorsports followed, emphasizing modern femininity with sharp silhouettes. These dresses featured unique detailing, such as pointed breasts and gravity-defying shapes, pushing the envelope of contemporary fashion.

Leather Transformations

Supple leather was ingeniously manipulated from tops into bodysuits and adorned faded trucker jackets with blossoming necklines. This versatility in material usage highlights Acne Studios' expertize in tailoring and design.



Onesie-Style Dresses

In a nod to comfort meeting style, onesie-style dresses with diagonal zippers offer a chic take on the Snuggie. These pieces, in neutral palettes, added an architectural yet wearable element to the collection, ensuring broader appeal.

Acne Studios’ FW24 collection combines futuristic visions with the brand’s signature aesthetic. Each piece reflects a statuesque reinterpretation of contemporary dressing codes, blending signature materials into novel costumes. The collection stands as an empowering display of the future of fashion, marked by innovative silhouettes and materials.

Acne Studios' Fall/Winter24 collection

With more than 20 years of history, Acne Studios has a rich and colorful past. Jonny Johansson and three associates launched the company in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1996, with an initial concentration on denim.

However, it didn't take long for its assortment to grow to include a sizable number of clothes, accessories, and shoes. Acne Studios is well known for its superior materials, minimalist style, and painstaking attention to detail.

With Acne Studios’ FW24 collection, Johansson has once again shown that he can capture the essence of modern femininity through avant-garde design. Excitement is growing as information about the collection's release date and price comes to light.

The lasting influence and inventiveness of Acne Studios on the fashion industry is demonstrated in this collection. Watch this space for further information and an in-depth look at what looks like it will be one of the most talked-about collections of the season.