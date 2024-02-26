HAVEN's Second Spring collection 2024: Everything we know so far

HAVEN's Second Spring collection 2024 is making waves in the fashion community. Based in Vancouver, HAVEN is renowned for its commitment to marrying design and utility. By providing comfortable and stylish clothes, the business has established a niche.

This new collection promises to carry on that legacy by showcasing cutting-edge designs. The HAVEN's Second Spring collection is notable for its well-considered fusion of styles and materials. Its designs prioritize longevity and versatility while considering the essentials of a modern wardrobe.

The widely anticipated HAVEN Second Spring collection 2024 is now available on the company's web platforms and physical retail locations. Its components may be adjusted to suit different weather conditions, so wearers will always be ready for everything the day may bring. This collection aspires to be desirable and accessible to a broad audience, with an appealing price range from $106 to $419 and various colorways.

GORE-TEX Rove Packable jacket and pants

A highlight of HAVEN's Second Spring collection 2024 is the introduction of the GORE-TEX Rove Packable Jacket and Pants. These pieces epitomize HAVEN's philosophy, offering dynamic weather protection with a sleek, earthy look.

Made from the lightest three-layer WINDSTOPPER fabric by GORE-TEX Labs, they provide unparalleled insulation while being water-resistant and windproof. Their packable nature makes them ideal for those always on the go, showcasing HAVEN's knack for blending practicality with style.

Military-Inspired essentials

The collection also revitalizes military-inspired essentials, such as the Recon Pants and Field Cap, updated with soft, jersey-backed GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER for added comfort and durability.

The Ascent Zip, featuring Polartec Alpha Direct, complements these pieces, ensuring wearers have layers that offer warmth and breathability. These updates to classic silhouettes demonstrate HAVEN's ability to reinterpret and elevate functional design.

Suvin and Siro Cotton tees

Rounding out HAVEN's Second Spring collection 2024 are the Suvin and Siro cotton tees. These t-shirts are wardrobe essentials that offer a foundation layer that is both fashionable and comfy.

Price range of the collection

Rove Packable Jacket - GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER® 3L Tricot Slate: $491.00

Rove Packable Pant - GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER® 3L Tricot Slate: $359.00

Recon Pants - GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER® 3L Nylon Ripstop Laurel: $340.00

Recon Pants - GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER® 3L Nylon Ripstop Black: $340.00

Ascent Zip Neck - Polartec® Alpha® Direct Poly Fleece Black: $197.00

Field Cap - GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER® 3L Nylon Ripstop Laurel: $106.00

Field Cap - Tropical Wool Charcoal: $106.00

Prime Standard Fit T-Shirt L/S - Suvin Cotton Jersey Spruce: $125.00

HAVEN's Second Spring collection 2024 is now exclusively available on HAVEN’s webstore, official app, and all brick-and-mortar locations. With an approach that ensures products are designed to handle various weather conditions, the collection is priced to appeal to a broad audience. The colorways promise to bring diversity to the range, catering to different tastes and preferences.

The Foundation of HAVEN

HAVEN began with a vision to create clothing that marries practicality with contemporary design. Since its launch in Vancouver, the brand has emphasized the importance of superior materials and craftsmanship in its products. This focus has allowed HAVEN to build a strong following and distinguish itself in the competitive fashion industry.

This Second Spring collection is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to style, functionality, and craftsmanship. The collection gives a new take on springtime fashion by fusing avant-garde materials with classic design cues.

It is made for people who respect functional and fashionable elements in clothing. With incredibly fashionable and useful products for their wearers' busy lifestyles, HAVEN is undoubtedly pushing the limits of functional fashion as the collection makes its way into stores.