Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection marks an intriguing collaboration between the video gaming and fashion worlds. 100 Thieves, a Los Angeles-based brand recognised for its gaming industry relationships, sets the standard for lifestyle fashion. Collaborations with well-known people are not new to this company. They have previously collaborated to produce distinctive clothing lines for luxury and anime businesses.

This time, 100 Thieves and the venerable Pokémon series work together. They combine a touch of nostalgia with contemporary style. Fans will adore the assortment of tops and outerwear in this collection. The merchandise features well-known Pokémon from the Kanto area, making it an essential item for fans.

As per Hypebeast, the eagerly anticipated Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection will launch on February 10, 2024, at 3 p.m. EST. It will only be accessible through the 100 Thieves website.

Sherpa pullovers, waterproof jackets, and varsity jackets are among the pieces in the collection. There will be something for everyone because the prices will vary. Calendars for fans should be set aside for this limited release.

Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection comes with Sherpa pullovers, waterproof jackets, and varsity jackets

The Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection incorporates fan favorite Pokémon into the fashion industry. Items that stand out include Pikachu's varsity blazer and Charizard's corduroy trousers. The collection combines design and the joy of Pokémon characters.

Outerwear Highlights

The outerwear in this collection is eye-catching. A waterproof nylon jacket features Blastoise in a subtle design. Pikachu shines in a varsity jacket and a half-zip sherpa pullover. These pieces offer both style and warmth.

Apparel Variety

The collection includes a range of tops. Charmander and Charizard make appearances in a knit cardigan and corduroy pants. Hoodies and t-shirts feature other beloved Pokémon like the Gengar and Venusaur. The variety ensures something for every Pokémon fan.

Colorways and Designs

Anticipated colorways include vibrant and subtle options. This allows fans to show their Pokémon pride in different settings. The designs pay homage to each Pokémon's unique traits. The collection balances playful elements with wearable fashion.

Pokémon's Legacy

The video game Pokémon first came out in the 1990s. That quickly spread around the world. Films, TV series, and products are all part of the franchise. Around the world, millions of people have fallen in love with it. With each new generation, it brings into its magical realm and Pokémon keeps growing.

100 Thieves' Journey

Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection (Image via Instagram/@100thieves)

100 Thieves began as a gaming collective. It quickly grew into a lifestyle brand known for its apparel. The brand has collaborated with luxury and entertainment companies. These partnerships reflect its innovative approach to fashion. 100 Thieves connects with its audience through unique designs and collaborations.

The Pokémon x 100 Thieves capsule collection celebrates both gaming and fashion. It mixes the elegant designs of 100 Thieves with popular Pokémon characters.

The collection is ideal for enthusiasts who want to exhibit their enthusiasm for Pokémon via their daily wear. With its February 10 debut, fans should be ready to acquire their favorite items. This combination demonstrates Pokémon's continuing popularity and 100 Thieves' inventive attitude.