"Acting is not for everyone": Skai Jackson's Zoya Lott audition for Gossip Girl sparks hilarious reactions online

American actress Skai Jackson is sparking hilarious responses online after a video of her audition is making rounds on the internet.
On Monday, December 12, Twitter user @mattdilfon uploaded a video of the 20-year-old star's audition tape for the Gossip Girl revival, where she tried for the role of Zoya Lott.
Whitney Peak ultimately played Zoya Lott's role. One of the main characters, Lott, is shown as the illegitimate step-sister of Instagram influencer Julien Calloway. However, her simple life changes when she connects with her famous sister and moves to New York, causing a lot of drama in her life.
Twitter reactions on Skai Jackson's audition tape
After Skai Jackson's audition tape for Gossip Girl's Zoya Lott went viral, Twitterati reacted with hilarious memes. Several users were not convinced with Jackson playing the role of Zoya Lott since she is a Disney kid.
They connected her dialog delivery and body language to her time with Disney when she played the character of Zuri Ross on Jessie. While others just found her leaked audition tape "embarrassing" and reacted to it with funny pictures and GIFs.
Skai Jackson responded to her leaked audition tape
The viral video of the actress garnered a lot of traction on Twitter and TikTok, with several users claiming that the former was trying too hard to bag the role of Zoya Lott.
According to the Recent Times, Skai Jackson responded to the viral video in the comments section of a TikTok user who shared it on her profile.
The caption claimed that the actress was auditioning for the role of Zoya in Gossip Girl's revival, to which she responded:
“This was 5 years ago, they also gave me no description about character or project. Who cares!”
The viral video on Twitter also prompted a response from the 20-year-old star, who shared a GIF of Kylie Jenner doing her make-up while addressing the clip. In the caption, she wrote:
Born on April 8, 2002, Skai Jackson is a native of Staten Island, New York. She began her acting career in 2007 by appearing in Liberty Kid. She starred in several series and films like The Rebound, Royal Pains, The Smurfs, Boardwalk Empire, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil, Austin & Ally, Good Luck Charlie, Ultimate Spider-Man, etc.
From 2011 to 2015, she starred as Zuri Ross in Jessie, after which she rose to fame. As per her IMDb profile, she will next appear in Peter Pan, Land of Forever, Sheroes, and, The Man in the White Van.