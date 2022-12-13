"Acting is not for everyone": Skai Jackson's Zoya Lott audition for Gossip Girl sparks hilarious reactions online

American actress Skai Jackson is sparking hilarious responses online after a video of her audition is making rounds on the internet.

On Monday, December 12, Twitter user @mattdilfon uploaded a video of the 20-year-old star's audition tape for the Gossip Girl revival, where she tried for the role of Zoya Lott.

Alex @LaOrganizacin2 @mattdilfon Good thing she has her Twitter mean girl career now, cause acting is not for everyone. @mattdilfon Good thing she has her Twitter mean girl career now, cause acting is not for everyone.

Whitney Peak ultimately played Zoya Lott's role. One of the main characters, Lott, is shown as the illegitimate step-sister of Instagram influencer Julien Calloway. However, her simple life changes when she connects with her famous sister and moves to New York, causing a lot of drama in her life.

Twitter reactions on Skai Jackson's audition tape

After Skai Jackson's audition tape for Gossip Girl's Zoya Lott went viral, Twitterati reacted with hilarious memes. Several users were not convinced with Jackson playing the role of Zoya Lott since she is a Disney kid.

They connected her dialog delivery and body language to her time with Disney when she played the character of Zuri Ross on Jessie. While others just found her leaked audition tape "embarrassing" and reacted to it with funny pictures and GIFs.

@mattdilfon if beyoncé don’t release the visuals soon you can call me Skai Jackson cause i won’t know how to act @mattdilfon if beyoncé don’t release the visuals soon you can call me Skai Jackson cause i won’t know how to acthttps://t.co/j9zrL0KtF7

@mattdilfon here it is again with the Disney laugh track @mattdilfon here it is again with the Disney laugh track😭https://t.co/MC28JiPkHJ

🚬 @mattdilfon the audition script was so Disney channel the audition script was so Disney channel 😭

k @kitkatsoffline @mattdilfon this is quite literally one of the most embarrassing things i’ve ever seen. no wonder girly didn’t make it past disney @mattdilfon this is quite literally one of the most embarrassing things i’ve ever seen. no wonder girly didn’t make it past disney https://t.co/VhCb1opaDI

𝕿𝖗𝖊 @ovrlydedicated_ @mattdilfon does she watch hbo shows?? cause you cannot bring disney acting there @mattdilfon does she watch hbo shows?? cause you cannot bring disney acting there 😭

Josshers 🪩 @Dreamwithjosh @mattdilfon she’s acting like she’s still on disney channel and keeps looking down at mrs kipling for her lines @mattdilfon she’s acting like she’s still on disney channel and keeps looking down at mrs kipling for her lines

shortybaesonic @shortybaesonic skai jackson gossip girl audition skai jackson gossip girl audition https://t.co/tksZg2fIy8

bad bunny’s silly rabbit @chernobyldenier skai jackson seeing y'all react to her leaked gossip girl audition: skai jackson seeing y'all react to her leaked gossip girl audition: https://t.co/m8XfCO93AD

… @melokordei that skai jackson audition tape made more noise than the second season of gossip girl :( that skai jackson audition tape made more noise than the second season of gossip girl :(

barbie says @dissbrat they found skai jackson audition for gossip girl they found skai jackson audition for gossip girl https://t.co/we5wdKBF6A

alu @vigilantesht this skai jackson gossip girl audition tape dhdjskakakkskdkd this skai jackson gossip girl audition tape dhdjskakakkskdkd

aaron ⚡︎ @AARONSYIKES skai jackson getting her audition tape for gossip girl reboot leaked is so funny skai jackson getting her audition tape for gossip girl reboot leaked is so funny

Skai Jackson responded to her leaked audition tape

The viral video of the actress garnered a lot of traction on Twitter and TikTok, with several users claiming that the former was trying too hard to bag the role of Zoya Lott.

According to the Recent Times, Skai Jackson responded to the viral video in the comments section of a TikTok user who shared it on her profile.

The caption claimed that the actress was auditioning for the role of Zoya in Gossip Girl's revival, to which she responded:

“This was 5 years ago, they also gave me no description about character or project. Who cares!”

The viral video on Twitter also prompted a response from the 20-year-old star, who shared a GIF of Kylie Jenner doing her make-up while addressing the clip. In the caption, she wrote:

Skai @skaijackson That tape was 4 and a half years old, they also gave me no description of character, project and said I was playing a younger age. Y’all tweets having me laughing tho🤣🤣 I have two movies coming out in 2023, it’s okay y’all That tape was 4 and a half years old, they also gave me no description of character, project and said I was playing a younger age. Y’all tweets having me laughing tho🤣🤣 I have two movies coming out in 2023, it’s okay y’all https://t.co/azWxhCTF1s

Born on April 8, 2002, Skai Jackson is a native of Staten Island, New York. She began her acting career in 2007 by appearing in Liberty Kid. She starred in several series and films like The Rebound, Royal Pains, The Smurfs, Boardwalk Empire, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil, Austin & Ally, Good Luck Charlie, Ultimate Spider-Man, etc.

From 2011 to 2015, she starred as Zuri Ross in Jessie, after which she rose to fame. As per her IMDb profile, she will next appear in Peter Pan, Land of Forever, Sheroes, and, The Man in the White Van.

