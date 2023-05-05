Upcoming movie Average Height, Average Build marks Oscar-winning writer and director Adam McKay's return to Netflix. McKay's previous works include beloved projects like The Big Short and Don't Look Up.

Average Height, Average Build is a serial killer-thriller mixed in with comedy, where the murderer hires lobbyists to change laws, and make it easier for him to kill people. The film has an all-star cast, and the plot promises to be an entertaining and engaging mix of comedy and drama. The story will tackle issues of crime and corruption, in line with McKay’s usual sociopolitical commentary, as he is no stranger to creating ventures that tackle such issues.

Don't Look Up, his previous feature film, was a hit with audiences, receiving four Academy Award nominations. It was also Netflix's second most-watched film of all time, with nearly 360 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of release.

The cast of Average Height, Average Build will have a few A-listers, ranging from Robert Downey Jr. to Robert Pattinson

Average Height, Average Build sounds like a compelling black comedy that uses politics as a backdrop to tell an entertaining story that reflects the world's current state. The film features an impressive cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler, among others.

The plot follows a wealthy serial killer (played by Pattinson) who seeks the help of a lobbyist (played by Adams) to change laws that would make his killing spree more accessible. Downey's character plays a retired cop who won't stop pursuing the killer. The story is an ingenious mix of a serial killer-thriller and the corruption that plagues politics.

Pattinson is now most famously known for playing Batman, and will continue to do so in The Batman Part II, which releases in 2025. Adams is well known for playing Lois Lane in the soon-to-be-defunct DC Extended Universe, and everyone knows Downey Jr. as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man.

The movie was initially turned down by several studios before Netflix picked it up. The fact that other studios turned down the film before the streaming giant might suggest that the subject matter was too dark for some. However, McKay's ability to weave entertainment and humor into stories about serious issues has been his hallmark, and it has indeed been a winning formula.

McKay's filmography shows that he is a master at using comedy and satire to shine a light on the darker side of society, and Average Height, Average Build seems to be another project that will do just that. With a cast that includes Pattinson, Adams, Downey Jr., Whitaker, and Deadwyler, the film is poised to be another must-watch film on Netflix.

Aside from his film work, McKay also serves as an executive producer on the acclaimed HBO series, Succession. The show has received rave reviews for its witty writing and impressive performances, earning numerous Emmy Awards and further solidifying McKay's reputation as a master of dark comedy and satire.

With production underway for his latest project Average Height, Average Build, fans of McKay's work can anticipate another thought-provoking and engaging film from one of the most skilled filmmakers currently.

Average Height, Average Build is set to release sometime in 2024.

