Did the Avengers: Endgame lead cast deliver hits outside of MCU after phase 3 ended?

"Avengers, Assemble!" It is hard to believe that it has been over four years since Captain America (Chris Evans) uttered this iconic dialog in the crossover of a century, the MCU's Avengers: Endgame. The magic that this particular movie brought along still lives on to this day, and the Marvelites continue to believe it's real.

The cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame, including Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johannsson, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Benedict Cumberbatch, have since moved on to their independent projects, but their irrefutable parts in the MCU films continue to linger on.

Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought an end to the stories of many of our favorite characters, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Nebula (Karen Gillan), among many others. However, their characters still live on, whether in flashbacks or prequels, while others who remain continue with their own spinoffs.

Despite the separate storylines that Avengers: Endgame ventured into, Marvel has managed to establish some of the finest actors in the industry and has an excellent ensemble of veteran actors who continue to be in the limelight. As the MCU moves on with its ever-growing storyline of new heroes and villains, let’s take a look at how the cast fared outside of the MCU after phase 3.

Avengers: Endgame stars' movies and shows post Phase 3

1) Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. took the world by storm when he put on his suit and said, perhaps the most iconic line, "I am Iron Man," and his life has never been the same since then.

After Avengers: Endgame, RDJ hosted The Age of A.I., a YouTube documentary series released in 2019. In 2020, he starred in Dolittle, depicted in the film as a 19th-century Welsh veterinarian who can communicate with animals. This was the second film from Team Downey. Despite a star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, and Rami Malek, the film didn't do well at all, with most critics calling it "drab and lifeless".

Despite this, Robert Downey Jr. has many upcoming projects that fans can't wait for. Downey will reprise his role as Holmes in the third film, initially scheduled for release on December 22, 2021, but was later put on hold indefinitely, according to director Dexter Fletcher. Downey will also co-star in the television adaptation of novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel, The Sympathizer.

Downey will play Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated biographical film, Oppenheimer. It was also announced that he would star in the film Play Dirty, reuniting with Shane Black, the director of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3.

In March 2023, Downey was announced to be in talks to star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo from a screenplay by Steven Knight. Downey will also star in a political comedy starring Robert Pattinson titled Average Height, Average Build by Adam McKay.

2) Mark Ruffalo

Since Mark Ruffalo played Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame, he hasn't starred in many projects and has only reprised his role once, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In 2019, he was seen in the legal thriller film Dark Waters. The film received positive reviews from critics and grossed over $23 million.

He also starred in the 2020 HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True. He played the role of identical twin brothers in the miniseries. It received generally positive reviews from critics, with many praising Ruffalo's dual performance. He then appeared in the 2022 Netflix sci-fi action comedy The Adam Project.

He has multiple projects lined up, with Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things set to be released later this year. Ruffalo will also be seen in South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming American science fiction film Mickey 17 and Shawn Levy's adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See for Netflix.

3) Scarlett Johansson

After sacrificing herself at Vormir to procure the soul stone and save Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame, the story of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow came to an end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, she has starred in numerous films and has continued to garner worldwide appreciation for her stunning performances.

She starred in Noah Baumbach's Netflix film Marriage Story, in which she, alongside Adam Driver, played the role of a couple filing for divorce. The film received exceptional reviews from critics and fans alike, who called it "a brilliant piece of cinema," and both actors were lauded for their respective portrayals of the characters.

Scarlett Johannsson also took on the supporting role of a young boy's mother who sheltered a Jewish girl in Nazi Germany in Taika Waititi's satire Jojo Rabbit. The film was chosen by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of the year. The film mostly received critical acclaim, though there were a few polarized reviews due to its comedic treatment of the subject of Nazism.

Johansson received her first two Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, respectively. She also received two BAFTA nominations for these films and a Golden Globe nomination for the former.

The Avengers: Endgame star also reprised her voice role as Ash in the sequel Sing 2 (2021). She will next star alongside an ensemble cast in Wes Anderson's romance Asteroid City and in My Mother's Wedding. She will also star in two films for Apple TV+: Bride and Project Artemis, opposite Channing Tatum.

4) Chris Evans

Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Evans' Captain America engage in thrilling battles and come out victorious, however, his story, despite that, comes to an end in the MCU, as Anthony Mackie is slated to play the new Captain America in the 2024 installment of the film series, Captain America: New World Order.

Following his MCU Phase 3 outing, Evans played an Israeli Mossad agent in the 2019 Netflix thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort, loosely based on the events of Operation Moses and Operation Joshua in 1984–85. However, the film received mixed reviews, with Evans' performance in the movie being criticized as "bland".

Later that year, he starred as Ransom Drysdale, a spoiled playboy, in Rian Johnson's mystery film Knives Out, which received critical acclaim and grossed $309 million worldwide.

In 2020, the Avengers star was seen in Defending Jacob, an Apple TV+ crime drama miniseries based on the novel of the same name. He played Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney whose son is accused of murder. Next, he starred in the Netflix thriller The Gray Man, an adaptation of the 2009 novel of the same name directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Gray Man received mixed reviews.

Evans recently starred alongside Ana de Armas in the Apple TV+ action comedy film Ghosted. The film received negative reviews, and people pointed out the lack of chemistry between the two actors.

The Avengers actor will next star in the action comedy Red One as well as Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt, for Netflix.

5) Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's Thor continues to be a part of the MCU, with the latest installment of his renowned film series, Thor: Love and Thunder, coming out in 2022. Hemsworth has also been working on Limitless, a six-part documentary series for National Geographic.

Hemsworth has also worked in several films outside of the MCU since the end of Phase 3, including Men in Black: International, Extraction, and Spiderhead.

Men in Black received generally negative reviews, criticizing the film's action and plot. However, many praised the chemistry between Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. The film earned $253.9 million to break even. Extraction was praised for its performances, particularly Hemsworth's, cinematography, editing, and action sequences, but the movie was criticized for its plot and screenplay. It is, however, the most-watched original film in Netflix's history, with over 99 million viewers during the first four weeks. Spiderhead received mixed to unfavorable reviews from critics.

The Avengers star will also partake in the Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa, and it was announced that Hemsworth will voice Optimus Prime in the Transformers prequel film Transformers One. He will also be seen in Extraction 2, the sequel to his 2020 film. The film is slated to release in June 2023.

6) Jeremy Renner

Avengers: Endgame saw Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye develop an alter ego, Ronin, and go on a killing rampage after losing his family to Thanos' snap. And while fans may have thought it would be the end of his status as a superhero in the franchise, what it did instead was give birth to Hawkeye, the 2021 television miniseries that has received worldwide appreciation and truly cemented Hawkeye's legacy in the MCU.

Jeremy Renner has also starred in the Paramount + series Mayor of Kingstown, which was also subject to positive reviews, with many critics labeling Renner's acting as a "masterpiece". The series was renewed for a second season, which aired in March this year.

He also starred in the show Rennervations, which was released earlier this year in April. It follows Jeremy Renner as he travels across the world to help communities by reimagining purpose-built vehicles. The series also features various guest appearances, including Vanessa Hudgens and Anil Kapoor, among others. The Avengers star is also rumored to star in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

