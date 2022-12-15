Adam Sandler Live Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates and more

American actor and comedian Adam Sandler has announced a tour scheduled for February 2023. The 11-date tour will kick off on February 5 in Chicago, Illinois, and will conclude on the 18th of the same month. The announcement comes shortly after Sandler concluded his 15-date tour in the US.

A number of presales for the Sandler’s Tour are available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster. These include a Live Nation presale, venue presale, radio presale, an official platinum presale, and an Aisle offer that will go live from December 15 at 12 pm CST.

To access the Live Nation presale, fans can use the code "Cheer." Additionally, a general public sale will go live on December 16 at 12 pm CST via Ticketmaster.

Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates

The 50 First Dates actor shared the tour dates on his social media with the caption:

“What the heck! Let’s do a few more!”

Here's a list of all the dates and venues of Adam Sandler's 2023 Tour:

February 05 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

February 06 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

February 07 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

February 08 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

February 10 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

February 11 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

February 13 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

February 14 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

February 15 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Arena

February 17 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

February 18 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

Recent news on Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is the recipient of the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. According to Variety, the award recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society. In a statement, Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter said:

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL.’. Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

Sandler will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt as the recipient of the prize.

Additionally, Sandler has recently released several projects, many of which were featured on Netflix as part of a lucrative deal. One such movie was Hustle, a comedy film starring Sandler and various NBA players.

Adam Sandler is also said to be working on a Netflix project titled You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, which is based on a 2005 novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom. The movie will feature the actor's family members, including his wife, Jackie, and daughters, Sunny and Sadie. The film will also show Sandler’s Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel.

Besides that, the star has also expressed interest in the Sandler-verse project, which will feature popular actors from his other works.

