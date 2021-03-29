Addison Rae trolled for wearing a see-through glass face mask

Addison Rae recently became the subject of internet trolls after wearing a see-through glass face mask.
Of late, the 20-year old has been basking in the success of her debut song, "Obsessed." She recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her song, where the TikTok star delivered a stellar live performance that earned praise from fans.
However, Addison Rae ended up courting controversy soon after, as she was spotted wearing a see-through glass face mask while leaving the set of the show.
This bizarre choice of mask ended up being slammed by a large section of the online community.
From being called a wine glass to a plastic spoon, the TikTok sensation's face mask soon became the subject of online ridicule. Several Twitter users called her out over her recent "fashion faux pas."
Addison Rae slammed over a see-through face mask
In a recent video by The Hollywood Fix, Addison Rae could be seen walking around in public wearing a see-through glass face mask instead of a regular one.
A similar mask was recently worn by internet celebrity Nikita Dragun, who received severe backlash for flouting basic COVID-19 protocol.
Keeping in mind the severity of the ongoing global pandemic, Addison Rae's choice of face mask ended up inviting a slew of responses as fans proceeded to call her out over the same.
Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users reacted with a mixture of scorn and incredulity:
From the reactions above, it is pretty evident that the Louisiana native's recent face mask has left scores of Twitter users struggling to come to terms with her latest fashion statement.
With her upcoming Hollywood debut and the release of Obsessed, Addison Rae continues to make waves in entertainment as she attempts to explore pastures beyond TikTok.
However, her association with the platform often invites a steady flow of criticism due to the general public perception regarding the TikTok industry.
TikTok stars are often viewed through a lens of skepticism in light of their questionable actions, from being caught recklessly partying in the midst of the pandemic to picking unnecessary brawls.
Addison Rae's recent choice of face mask has only invited further criticism, as the online community continues to call out her out over her bizarre fashion choices.