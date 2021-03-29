Addison Rae trolled for wearing a see-through glass face mask

Addison Rae recently became the subject of internet trolls after wearing a see-through glass face mask.

Of late, the 20-year old has been basking in the success of her debut song, "Obsessed." She recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her song, where the TikTok star delivered a stellar live performance that earned praise from fans.

However, Addison Rae ended up courting controversy soon after, as she was spotted wearing a see-through glass face mask while leaving the set of the show.

This bizarre choice of mask ended up being slammed by a large section of the online community.

is that her mask ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/DcrfMsV9o6 — ً a isha (@sixtihrty) March 28, 2021

From being called a wine glass to a plastic spoon, the TikTok sensation's face mask soon became the subject of online ridicule. Several Twitter users called her out over her recent "fashion faux pas."

Addison Rae slammed over a see-through face mask

In a recent video by The Hollywood Fix, Addison Rae could be seen walking around in public wearing a see-through glass face mask instead of a regular one.

A similar mask was recently worn by internet celebrity Nikita Dragun, who received severe backlash for flouting basic COVID-19 protocol.

Keeping in mind the severity of the ongoing global pandemic, Addison Rae's choice of face mask ended up inviting a slew of responses as fans proceeded to call her out over the same.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users reacted with a mixture of scorn and incredulity:

addison rae was really walking around with this like a mask pic.twitter.com/FSn1R3XmUp — jj (@worldhatepage) March 28, 2021

I just woke up to Addison Rae using a fucking big ass wine glass as a mask on my tl. pic.twitter.com/rYAj8R28DM — *𝐛𝐞𝐲.𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲¥ (@beymajesty4) March 28, 2021

Who do these people think they are? — beast? how dare you. (Taylor’s Version) (@beasthowdareyo1) March 27, 2021

Right? If it's because they are to vain then they should get a super expensive fashionable mask and move on... i just want to scream at them: "stop risking ppl lives cause your brain is too smooth, wear a damn mask!" — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) March 27, 2021

The roana is hittin the wrong people for real. pic.twitter.com/LsCdGhBpYT — LarnalynnPro (@LarnalynnPro) March 27, 2021

This is a hair spray guard. pic.twitter.com/K00DpEL8TF — Angelique (@theladywriter) March 27, 2021

She reminds me so much of a wanna be like kardashian or something. She's doing a lot trying to be famous off social media pic.twitter.com/EbAZUZv3mr — Crystal Diaz (@momspaghettiy) March 28, 2021

📲addison rae forgot how to use a mask and decided to use a plastic spoon instead pic.twitter.com/JwIR4LqSZl — sbf struggles (@SbfStruggles) March 29, 2021

addison rae using a spatula as a mask last night was a cultural reset. — ً (@ghostinslut) March 28, 2021

why’d i think she was holding a giant wine glass — Nolan Morris (@nolangm7) March 28, 2021

addison get a real mask challenge — arianatorswildin (@wildinators) March 28, 2021

So i guess that's how we wear masks theses days? What is that "mask"? Lmao#addisonrae pic.twitter.com/ctbIIxCxnB — Sina (@sinizzzzlee) March 28, 2021

something about addison rae doesn’t sit right with me. mostly because she used a piece of plastic to hold up as a damn mask 🙄 — onlyangel 🌞🌙🌛 (@LaurenRenee2017) March 28, 2021

she’s actually so embarrassing wtf is this... pic.twitter.com/coryy5CqZd — stacey🛼| STREAMING COCC♪ (@delreyddream) March 28, 2021

miss Addison Rae, do you need an example of what a mask is? 🤡 https://t.co/oJ8XhDrxHn pic.twitter.com/MuUcjMlZFG — cb🥀 (@_carriexoo) March 28, 2021

the fact that some “influencers” will go above and beyond to stay relevant is so?&;&? who’s gonna tell addison rae that we dont give a fuck about looking at her lipgloss, stay in your lane and wear a mask. it isnt that hard — tegan (@dirtystruth) March 28, 2021

it looks like a giant wine glass or something — jade | new pfp era?? (@imhjade) March 28, 2021

it looks like a big ass spoon — Jay (@ArianaOnfroy) March 28, 2021

it’s the Nikita mask — m (@PLAN3TH3R) March 28, 2021

the way a basic mask could definitely work and she chose to use this instead — carlos garcia (@spears_legend) March 28, 2021

its tiring at this point...like if ur gonna go to saddle ranch evry other day and party, at least have the decency to wear a proper mask sigh — 𝐻⁷ (@habitualovee) March 28, 2021

IS IT THAT FUCKING HARD TO WEAR A MASK???? LORD GIVE ME STRENGTH — smara☽ (@ouieroda) March 28, 2021

i feel like wearing a mask would be a lot simpler than holding that giant fucking wine glass all day — emily (@L0ONYLOUIS) March 28, 2021

Imagine explaining this picture to someone 2 years ago — bailey (@hells_bails) March 29, 2021

looks like a big version of one of these to me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2keS2KYsYX — sam ↯ (@sugarwavez) March 28, 2021

From the reactions above, it is pretty evident that the Louisiana native's recent face mask has left scores of Twitter users struggling to come to terms with her latest fashion statement.

With her upcoming Hollywood debut and the release of Obsessed, Addison Rae continues to make waves in entertainment as she attempts to explore pastures beyond TikTok.

However, her association with the platform often invites a steady flow of criticism due to the general public perception regarding the TikTok industry.

TikTok stars are often viewed through a lens of skepticism in light of their questionable actions, from being caught recklessly partying in the midst of the pandemic to picking unnecessary brawls.

Addison Rae's recent choice of face mask has only invited further criticism, as the online community continues to call out her out over her bizarre fashion choices.