Adele's pole dancing video goes viral, sends fans into a frenzy 

English singer Adele amazed her fans after she stripped down to her bra and rocked the stage after a strip contest.

The event, which took place on the night of February 10, saw the singer participating in G-A-Y's Po*n Idol event happening at Heaven Club in London. She was seen enjoying the event before deciding to join the participants.

At the end of the competition, she shared the stage with Cheryl Hole of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, dancing with an all-white outfit on a pole in the center of the stage.

The 33-year-old was filmed dancing with her friends by clubgoers as she sang along to Geri Halliwell’s version of It's Raining Men.

Twitter reactions to Adele's pole dancing video

Fans went crazy after Adele's dancing video went viral online. Many of them even stated it to be a dream come true moment for them as they did not expect her to appear on the stage all of a sudden.

maddi 🍄 @lilredmaddi adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card https://t.co/bJsKbE0xiL

Adele Photos @PhotosofAdele Adele dropping it on a pole is a mood Adele dropping it on a pole is a mood 😂😂 https://t.co/8wYF55zSEI

elio @itselliotok ADELE POLE DANCING?/!/?/? OH MY GOD WOW ADELE POLE DANCING?/!/?/? OH MY GOD WOW https://t.co/wtNIYEqfBz

Dula Peep @RobDavid_ Nah I’m sorry, but Cheryl Hole cheering on Adele dropping it down a pole at Porn Idol? This is like something from a dream, how is this REAL? Nah I’m sorry, but Cheryl Hole cheering on Adele dropping it down a pole at Porn Idol? This is like something from a dream, how is this REAL? 😭💀 https://t.co/pksDV0IP6j

darling ³⁰ 🪐 @darlingadkins ADELE POLE DANCING. THIS IS MY LESBIAN ORIGIN STORY. ADELE POLE DANCING. THIS IS MY LESBIAN ORIGIN STORY.

Following her smash success at this week's BRIT Awards, she appeared on Graham Norton's show wearing the same suit she wore earlier in the night.

Adele, who was watching the contest from the VIP section at the side of the stage, decided to take part, going up on stage and doing a pole stunt as the audience cheered her on.

A fan shared a video of the singer where she asked Cheryl if she could have 'the final say' in the stripping contest. To this Cheryl responded:

"You can have the final say, you're f**king Adele and I'm little old Cheryl."

The Rolling in the Deep singer then asked Cheryl to hold her shirt after she had been "wetting herself" and her shirt tore apart.

She finally picked the winner after many stumbles, addressing the controversy at the BRIT Awards two days earlier.

The 33-year-old singer was previously slammed for being "transphobic" after declaring at the woke gender-neutral BRIT Awards that she loves "being a woman."

The Easy on Me singer, who bagged the Artist of the Year award, remarked:

“I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am."

Her comments caused outrage online despite support from the audience at London's O2 Arena - making her the latest high-profile figure to be accused of being a TERF or a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

