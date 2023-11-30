Adidas Adilette 22 Slides: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Adidas Adilette 22 Slides have become a notable part of the Three Stripes' Fall/Winter 2023 collection. These slides, a modern iteration of the classic 1970 design, bring a fresh perspective to the iconic Adidas footwear lineup. Their inclusion in the latest collection underlines Adidas' commitment to evolving its styles while honoring its rich history.

These slides are distinguished by their compelling two-tone color schemes that draw inspiration from the Adidas heritage. The design shift from their initial earth palette offerings showcases the brand's versatility in adapting to different fashion trends and preferences. The Adidas Adilette 22 Slides blend the familiar with the innovative, creating a unique appeal for a wide range of consumers.

Set to release on December 1, the Adidas Adilette 22 Slides will be available for purchase at $60 on adidas.com. This price point makes them an accessible option for those looking to incorporate a piece of Adidas' storied legacy into their everyday wear.

Adidas Adilette 22 Slides will be available at $60

Adilette 22 Slides' collection (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Adilette 22 Slides feature a one-piece, bio-based EVA construction, contributing to Adidas' sustainability efforts. This eco-friendly approach doesn't compromise on style or comfort, as the slides maintain a sleek and modern look. The seemingly 3D-printed build offers a future-forward design, differentiating them from traditional slides.

Color-wise, the Adilette 22 offers iconic combinations like “Core Black/Cloud White,” alongside the less common “Cloud White/Core Black” and “Sport Royal/Cloud White.”

These color schemes resonate with the classic Adidas esthetic while offering something new and refreshing. From a distance, these slides might remind one of vintage Adidas designs, but a closer look reveals their innovative craftsmanship.

Adilette 22 Slides' collection (Image via Sneaker News)

An iconic feature of these slides is the 3-Stripes branding printed on the upper part, a nod to Adidas' timeless design language. Additionally, each style carries branded messaging on the lateral midsole, emphasizing the legacy of this German sportswear giant.

How Adidas has been a great choice for sportswear and sneakers

Adidas undoubtedly has been a popular name among footwear enthusiasts and fashion-loving people. The brand's ability to continuously reinvent itself while staying true to its roots is a significant reason for its popularity.

The Adidas Adilette series, in particular, has been a symbol of comfort and style for decades. Choosing Adidas means opting for quality, heritage, and innovation, as demonstrated by the Adidas Adilette 22 Slides.

Adilette 22 Slides' collection (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adilette 22 Slides represent a successful blend of tradition and modernity. With their eco-friendly build, contemporary design, and classic color schemes, these slides offer something for both long-time Adidas fans and new consumers.

Priced at $60 and available from December 1 on adidas.com, they provide an accessible way to enjoy Adidas' renowned design and comfort. The Adilette 22 is more than just a slide; it's a statement of Adidas' enduring legacy in the world of sportswear and fashion. Whether for casual wear or as a part of a more stylish ensemble, these slides are sure to make a statement.