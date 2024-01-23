Adidas AE1 All-Star Sneaker: where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Adidas AE1 is set to introduce a new colorway in "metallic charm," which is slated to be released in February 2024. The lineup will kick off with its "Stormtrooper" colorway on January 25, 2024, following the debut of the AE1 last month with the "With Love" colorway.

Collaborating with NBA player Anthony Edwards, known for his youth and agility, Adidas has developed a signature lineup that aligns with the player's unmatchable agility. The fresh colorway boasts metallic allure, which is slated to be launched in February with a price point of $120. The Adidas website and other selected retail stores will sell the shoe after its launch.

Adidas AE1 All-Star sneaker will be launched in February 2024

Anthony Edwards, hailing from Georgia, has made a significant impact in the world of basketball as a prominent player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He holds the number five jersey, a symbolic choice that pays tribute to his mother and grandmother.

Just a few months ago, Adidas unveiled its first sneaker in collaboration with this promising player, solidifying his basketball prowess in the sneaker lineup. For the Adidas AE1 sneaker, the brand writes,

"Lace them up in the style of one of the game's emerging superstars. These signature sneakers from adidas Basketball and Anthony Edwards are built for certified bucket-getters."

It continues,

"The combined BOOST and Lightstrike midsole is ultra-lightweight and adds outstanding energy return to their most explosive moves. A rubber outsole provides all the support they need to attack the hoop, while signature Anthony Edwards branding completes the look."

A few days ago, the AE 1 lineup shared a new colorway, "With Love," and the duo is thinking of launching another colorway, "All-Star," in February. The sneaker is dressed in a metallic burgundy, black, and lime green color palette, exuding a shiny allure.

The sneaker boasts a black rubber outsole, ensuring better grip on the hard court, while its midsole has been infused with a JET boost cushioning system, which takes care of comfort while being proficient as practical footwear.

The lime green triple stripes are etched on the round panel, underscoring the branding. The lace-up design ensures flexibility, while the metallic silhouette exudes an enticing allure on the basketball court.

More details on the Adidas AE1 lineup

In June 2023, Adidas announced the news of its collaboration with the young and promising basketball player, Anthony Edwards. To match Anthony's skill and characteristics, the brand adds some flair, underscoring the brand's innovation in the sneaker world.

The global general manager of Adidas, Eric Wise, comments,

"Anthony Edwards is the true definition of what it means to be a superstar. His journey is already legendary, representing hope, determination, and boundless potential to so many - and his future promises to shine even brighter."

He continues,

Ant’s unstoppable athleticism, love for the game, commitment to his family, and unwavering loyalty make him 1 of 1, and adidas is thrilled to welcome him to our signature roster."

The sneaker emphasizes more on the agility and lightweight innovations. For it, the Adidas AE1 is structured with a knitted upper, enhancing flexibility. The innovation is visible on the lateral side of the TPU-based overlay, which ensures multi-directional movements.

Along with the stylistic appeal, the brand added comfort by infusing the BOOST midsole. The branding has been done on the heel counter, etched with the tri-stripes on the black circular plate.

So far, the Adidas AE1 lineup has unveiled an assortment of colorways. It began with the "With Love" colorway, dressed in a peach colorway to pay tribute to his mother. Along with that, another colorway in striking blue is slated to be launched on January 25.

However, the Adidas AE1 "All-star" colorway is slated to be launched in February with a price tag of $120.