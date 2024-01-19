Valentine's Day fast approaches, and selecting the best Adidas sneakers to serve as gifts for the occasion might prove to be a daunting task. Interestingly, there's a wide array to choose from as Adidas continues to put out sneakers that blend fashion and function seamlessly.

The Adidas brand has a rich history of athletic excellence and is known for collaborating with top-notch designers and cultural influencers to produce sneakers that continue to push the boundaries of innovation and traditional designs. Adidas sneakers emerge as perfect choices to encapsulate love, style, and fashion in a sturdy and well-built package.

From Sambae shoes to Disney Minnie shoes: 5 best Adidas sneakers to buy for Valentine's Day

1. Sambae shoes

The Sambae shoes (Image via Adidas)

This list would be incomplete without the Sambae silhouette. They are the best Adidas sneakers for Valentine's because they imbibe the iconic Sambae design with a modern twist.

The shoes are crafted from nubuck and leather material and feature a lace closure, a textile lining, a translucent gum leather outsole, and embroidered three stripes on the sides.

The shoe features a minimalist aesthetic and a low-top silhouette. It is also fitted with subtle details like the stitch and turn-toe cap. The sneakers are dressed in white and accented by red stripes and a creamy color on the toe cap. They are sold for $110 on the brand's online store.

2. The Velosamba vegan cycling shoes

The Velosamba vegan cycling shoes (Image via Adidas)

This pair of sneakers is one of the best Adidas sneakers for Valentine's Day because of their versatile nature. Crafted from recycled and vegan materials, the shoes are animal cruelty-free. These kicks feature a lace closure, a vegan upper, a stiff nylon insole board, and a textile lining.

The synthetic outsole with a two-bolt clean mount ensures efficient pedaling and walking, and the coated upper that is water-resistant ensures dry feet at all times. The sneakers come in a navy blue color with three red embroidered stripes on their sides. The sneakers sell for $98 on the brand's online store.

3. Disney Minnie shoes

The Disney Minnie shoes (Image via Adidas)

These sneakers are one of the best Adidas sneakers for Valentine's Day, and for good reason. They are exclusive and feature a clean silhouette and minimalist design.

Crafted from synthetic leather with suede material, this pair of shoes features a leather upper with suede overlays, a rubber outsole that enhances traction, and a synthetic lining.

The Minnie Mouse graphic at the back of each sneaker, when placed side by side, forms a heart. The sneakers come in a white hue with red stitches on the side that are reminiscent of Valentine's Day and the Adidas logo on the collar. The shoes are sold for $100 on the brand's official store.

4. Adidas Lux shoes

The Adidas Lux shoes (Image via Adidas)

This pair of Adidas sneakers is perfect for either vigorous sporting activities or casual outings. The sneakers are a redefinition of the OG Adidas silhouette that has been around since the 1950s.

Dressed in a monochrome gray design, the sneakers feature the Adidas logo in dark gray and the brand name in white. They are also fitted with a leather lining, a rubber outsole, a reinforced toe, and a custom insole graphic. The shoes are sold for $150 on the Adidas online store.

5. Adidas Men's cycling shoes

The Adidas Men's cycling shoes (Image via Adidas)

This exclusive men's shoe was made with cycling in mind. Crafted from vegan material, the shoe features a lace closure, a textile lining, and a stiff nylon insole board. The translucent synthetic outsole and water-resistant coated upper ensure the feet stay dry at all times.

This shoe comes in a midnight blue hue, offset by the almost translucent sole and the three white stripes embroidered on its sides. These cycling shoes currently sell for $98 on the brand's online store.

These are the best Adidas sneakers for Valentine's Day, as they are classic silhouettes exuding style and luxury.