Adidas all-new Predator Accuracy football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is one of the leading and most prominent sportswear labels in the football sphere and can be credited with launching many iconic footwear items that have been seen in action on the field. The latest project for the three stripes label's football sub-label is the brand new sneaker model in the Predator football boot lineage.

The German label has just unveiled the Predator Accuracy, which is the latest cleat to be added to the football catalog. The boots have been redefined to maximize the comfort of the players while optimizing ball control and shooting accuracy. The brand-new Predator Accuracy is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at $300.

More about the upcoming Adidas Predator Accuracy football boots, which are the latest member of the prestigious Predator range

The Predator Accuracy sneaker model combines consumer insights with athlete feedback. The football boot will be spotted on three stripes label's sponsored athletes such as Alessia Russo and Jude Bellingham. The shoe is specifically made to increase accuracy while shooting the ball. The official press release introduces the football cleats, saying:

"Today, adidas reveals Predator Accuracy - the latest member of the prestigious Predator range, built for precision play and rooted in the core principle that made the original Predator so deadly – goal-scoring accuracy. The modern game is a game of inches and match-winning moments are often determined by the smallest of margins."

The shoe has opted to go through multiple enhancements as compared to the previous Predator models. These enhancements have been implemented after receiving consumer feedback. Mahsa Aryan, Global Category Director at Three Stripes Label commented upon the latest Predator, saying:

"Since its inception in 1994, Predator has been widely regarded as one of the most iconic football boots in the game, and we’ve seen many different stories told across the years. With Predator Accuracy, we’re so excited to root the franchise once again in its founding principles – accuracy in goalscoring."

Mahsa Aryan further commented on how feedback of athletes helped them. adding:

"We’ve listened to the athlete and consumer feedback to create a football boot designed for pinpoint accuracy in the modern game, in order to give players full confidence when striking the ball.”

The medial side of the boot features High-Definition Grip technology, which features minimalistic rubber elements strategically placed on the kicking zone for grip. The grip is maintained while maintaining the softness and flexibility of upper. The football boot has been constructed using Hybrid touch technology, which is a coated microfiber material.

The outsoles of the boot features a FACETFRAME, which delivers efficient transition, stability, and high traction. The design is rounded out with a laceless construct on the tongue, which is made with Primeknit material, allowing an easy entry with a secure lockdown of the foot.

The boot will be launched in a black and pink color scheme, with the Three Stripes coming clad in white. The Predator Accuracy football boot can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers at a retail price of $300.

