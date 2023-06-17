Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 sneakers: Everything we know so far

For the first time ever, Anthony Edwards, the American professional basketball player, is going to launch his signature sneaker model in collaboration with Adidas. Anthony Edwards, a star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA), who has been making waves in the NBA, recently raised his profile by collaborating with Adidas to release his signature shoe.

Edwards has been seen wearing Adidas shoes on the court, including the orange and purple Adidas BYW Select. Now, the basketball player is all set to drop his own Adidas sneakers very soon. While the official release date is still unknown for the upcoming sneaker model, per the leaks, the pair will launch during 2023-24 season. Technical updates about the shoe are also not available right now.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 sneakers will reportedly come in two colorways

Anthony Edwards, a budding star with the Minnesota Timberwolves, had a good year in 2017. With a game average of over 25 points and his first All-Star nomination this past season, Edwards is quickly gaining recognition as one of the league's most admired players. Despite the Timberwolves' unsuccessful attempt to reach the NBA Finals this year, Edwards is anticipated to return for 2023-24 with his first pair of Adidas-branded shoes.

The Atlanta native's debut silhouette has just surfaced in first-look photos, and it appears to adopt a similar basic design philosophy to the Adidas Harden Vol. 7, while including some EVA Foam-based components from the company's adiFOM Q line. As a result, the model is split into two parts, with an upper bootie that is suctioned and a TPU overlay that is highly porous and swallows most of the material before bleeding into the sole unit.

Initial glances don't give any details about Edward's distinctive emblem, but the sneaker can be glimpsed in two vivid teal and light cream hues set off by jet-black uppers. It also features a big 3-Stripes logo at the heel.

Anthony Edwards has gained popularity and achieved success for his exceptional athleticism and natural talent on the basketball court that make him stand out. Edwards excels in a variety of areas of the game, including scoring, rebounding, and defense, owing to his exceptional mix of speed, strength, and agility.

Edwards' captivating playing style and highlight-reel dunks have garnered attention and admiration from fans worldwide. His ability to execute acrobatic and powerful slams has made him a fan favorite and helped him establish a strong presence in the basketball community.

Now, the star athlete's collaboration with Adidas to release his signature shoe also promises to raise his profile in the NBA. Fans have been excited about the release and have been reacting positively to it. Edwards' signature shoe with Adidas will feature his logo, which will help him establish his personal brand. His shoe endorsement deal with Adidas also means that he will receive compensation for wearing and promoting Adidas shoes.

Combining Anthony Edwards' talent, captivating playing style, and the iconic sneaker design of Adidas, the new upcoming Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 sneakers guarantees to be a highly anticipated pair for sneakerheads. Interested readers should stay tuned to know the official details about the sneaker pair.

