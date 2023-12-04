Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers have once again made a significant impact in the world of athletics and casual wear. This iconic sneaker, a staple since 1973, continues to evolve, bringing both nostalgic and innovative elements to the forefront.

Originally designed as a racing shoe, the Adidas Country series has stood the test of time, transitioning from athletic gear to a fashion statement. Its annual releases, often in collaboration with major brands, have kept the sneaker relevant and desirable. This year, Adidas has revisited the original 1970s design, infusing it with a timeless, varsity-style color palette.

Reminiscent of the 2014 collaboration with mita sneakers, this version offers a fresh yet classic look. The dominant "Cloud White" hues on the smooth leather upper are tastefully accented by grey suede on the mudguard and heel counter.

The gum tread underfoot adds a distinct touch, while the profile 3-Stripes, parts of the midsole, and the heel tab are adorned in an evergreen finish.

Available since December 3, 2023, the Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers are priced at $120. These sneakers can be purchased from Adidas US and other selected retailers.

Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The design of the Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers masterfully combines classic aesthetics with modern functionality, creating a shoe that is both stylish and practical.

The upper, crafted from smooth leather, predominantly in "Cloud White," exudes a clean and sophisticated look, perfect for both athletic pursuits and casual wear. This color choice not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures versatility in styling with various outfits.

Accentuating the design are grey suede details on the mudguard and heel counter. These elements not only boost the visual appeal with their subtle contrast but also significantly enhance the durability of the sneakers.

Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers (Image via SBD)

This thoughtful inclusion of materials ensures that the shoes are not just fashionable but also sturdy and long-lasting, suitable for everyday use.

Underfoot, the gum tread emerges as a practical feature. It not only offers improved grip and stability, making the sneakers ideal for a variety of surfaces, but also introduces a unique visual contrast.

This juxtaposition of the gum tread against the sleek white upper adds a distinct character to the overall design, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal.

Completing the design are the profile 3-Stripes in an evergreen finish, complemented by similar accents on parts of the midsole and heel tab. This splash of color pays homage to the sneaker's varsity roots, infusing it with a classic vibe.

Adidas Country Cloud White/Collegiate Green sneakers (Image via SBD)

The combination of the evergreen accents against the cloud white and grey hues gives the Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers a timeless yet contemporary feel, making them a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers.

Historical Significance of the Adidas Country Series

The Adidas Country series has a rich history, originating as a cutting-edge design for racers in 1973. Over the years, it has transitioned from a purely athletic shoe to a fashion icon.

Its annual releases, often in collaboration with major brands, have maintained its relevance in the sneaker world. This transition from track to streetwear is a testament to the versatility and enduring appeal of the Adidas Country series.

Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Adidas Country “Cloud White/Collegiate Green” sneakers are a perfect blend of history, style, and functionality.

With a retail price of $120, these sneakers are available from Adidas US and selected retailers since their release on December 3, 2023.

Whether a long-time fan of the Adidas Country series or a newcomer to the brand, these sneakers offer something for everyone, combining classic design with modern features for a truly timeless footwear option.