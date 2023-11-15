Adidas Originals Gazelle Football Collection: Everything we know so far

Adidas Originals is set to capture the spirit of football with its Gazelle Football Collection, which pays homage to various nations. This collection celebrates countries like Argentina, Mexico and Italy, among others, ahead of major international football tournaments like the 2024 Copa América and Euros.

This initiative by Adidas signifies their ongoing commitment to matching their heritage with modern style, reflected in their new offerings for fans worldwide.

The collection stands out with its tonal suede designs and contrasting iconic 3-Stripes branding. The pairs feature unique "T" toes and "Gazelle" text in "Metallic Gold" on the lateral mid-foot, signifying the special nature of this release. Another noteworthy aspect is the replacement of the traditional trefoil logos with old-school insignias of the national football teams on the tongue of each shoe.

Note the date December 1, and sneakerheads can get these exclusive designs on adidas.com. Each pair is priced at $100, making them accessible to a broad range of customers.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Football Collection will be released on December 1

Expand Tweet

The entire collection has a surprising number of sneakers dedicated to various nations.

Adidas Gazelle “Argentina”

The Argentina-themed Gazelle features a "Cloud White/Glow Blue/Off White" color scheme, echoing the country's football jersey.

Adidas Gazelle “Argentina” (Image via Sneaker News)

Celebrating Argentina's status as the defending World and Copa América Champions, this design is a nod to the nation's football legacy and its stars like Lionel Messi.

Adidas Gazelle “Mexico”

Reflecting the vibrancy of Mexican football, this Gazelle comes in a "Green Oxide/Wonder White/Gum" colorway.

Adidas Gazelle “Mexico” (Image via Sneaker News)

It embodies the spirit of the Mexican National Team, capturing their journey to secure a place in the 2024 Copa América.

Adidas Gazelle “Colombia”

The Colombia edition, in "Almost Yellow/Tribe Orange/Off White," highlights the country's football heritage.

Adidas Gazelle “Colombia” (Image via Sneaker News)

Despite recent challenges, the design symbolizes Colombia's unyielding spirit in the football world.

Adidas Gazelle “Italy”

Adidas Gazelle “Italy” (Image via Sneaker News)

This pair features a "Royal Blue/Off White/Gum" color scheme, celebrating Italy's rich football history and its recent UEFA Euros championship. It’s a subtle yet elegant tribute to the Azzurri’s ongoing quest for football glory.

Adidas Gazelle “Germany”

Adidas Gazelle “Germany” (Image via Sneaker News)

The Germany Gazelle is a classic instance of "Off White/Utility Black/Gum," reflecting the longstanding relationship between Adidas and German football. The design incorporates the Deutscher Fußball-Bund insignia, celebrating over six decades of partnership.

Adidas Gazelle “Peru”

Adidas Gazelle “Peru” (Image via Sneaker News)

Peru's edition, set for release, acknowledges the unwavering support of Peruvian fans. This design aims to offer consolation and pride to the supporters of la Blanquirroja.

Adidas Gazelle “Chile”

Adidas Gazelle “Chile” (Image via Sneaker News)

Chile's Gazelle, in "Glory Red," represents the nation's football journey, marked by highs and lows. It’s a tribute to the team’s resilience and the legacy of players like Alexis Sánchez.

The Adidas Originals Gazelle Football Collection is a celebration of football's global impact. This release is a continuation of Adidas Originals' legacy, following their previous successful launches of various themed sneakers.

The brand has consistently intertwined sports with style, making it a beloved choice for athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Adidas Gazelle “Germany” close look (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Originals Gazelle Football Collection is a tribute to the enduring bond between football and fashion.

This collection exemplifies Adidas Originals' commitment to celebrating sports heritage with modern style, ensuring that the legacy of these nations and their football journeys are immortalized in every step.