Adidas x Marvel Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Adidas is collaborating with the Marvel Entertainment label, Sony Interactive Entertainment label, and the Insomniac Games video game company to launch a brand new sneaker pack featuring Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom sneaker colorways.

The sneaker pack is released for the celebration of the much-anticipated Spider-Man 2 video game, which is releasing via Play Station 5 on October 20, 2023. The collaborative collection marks the first Spider-Man-inspired collection launched by the Three Stripes label. The collection features both training footwear and apparel items.

The Adidas x Marvel Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on October 20, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Marvel Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection, which features footwear and apparel items

The upcoming Adidas x Marvel Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection features footwear and apparel items

Adidas, Marvel, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games all three are coming together to reveal the sneaker collection, which is inspired by the latest Marvel franchise's video game. The Marvel Comics character, Spider-Man, has garnered a lot of attention and has been imitated upon multiple sneaker models from brands like Nike, Vans, Reebok, and more.

The Spider-Man-themed footwear gives a nod to the superhero's iconic powers and incorporates multiple details from his looks including spidey suits and symbols. In the official press release made by the Three Stripes label, Shane Jochum, senior director of market strategy and partnerships, says:

"We’re incredibly proud of this unique collaboration which reaches both gamers and athletes by telling Peter Parker’s story in a style that we know so many fans know and love. The connection between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and this collection is so special and allowed us to really play with so many design aspects of Marvel’s New York, on apparel and in game."

He further states,

"It’s been amazing to see the creative design come to life within the new video game, and we’re excited to see athletes and fans game in style."

The latest Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection features multiple graphics depicting the moment Peter Parker's Suit 2.0 gets taken over the Venom symbiote. The collection is slated to feature multiple training footwear options and apparel items.

The footwear models feature an Ultraboost J, the Adizero 12.0 football cleats, and an Ultra 4D sneaker colorway. All of these sneakers come clad in black, red, white, and blue hues. The base of the upper and the 4-D printed midsoles are taken over by the Venom symbiote.

Other than the footwear options, the collaborative collection will also feature items including sweatshirts, compression tights, and more garments, which are made for both athletes and gamers. Other than the cleats and UltraBoost sneaker models, the label has yet to release images and the entire collection details.

The collaborative collection will also be revealed clad upon the citizens of Marvel's New York in the video game. The Adidas x Marvel Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of the Three Stripes label, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on October 20, 2023. The collaborative collection will also be released in offline stores.