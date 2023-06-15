 5 best Spider-Man themed shoes of all time

Sneakers bearing Spider-Man's resemblance and name have become increasingly popular as the character from Marvel Comics continues to enjoy widespread renown. As such, many shoe companies have consistently delivered top-tier Spider-Man sneaks for Marvel fans.

Moreover, several pairs of Spider-Man-themed footwear pay homage to the superhero's most iconic looks by incorporating details from their spidey suits and symbols into the shoe's design. These might take cues from Spider-Man's red and blue costume, have spider web designs, or feature images of the superhero. The sneaker's overall appeal is boosted by the use of these easily recognizable and aesthetically pleasant design components.

On that note, here is a list of the top five Spider-Man-themed shoes of all time for fans who love the hero!

The Nike Air Jordan 1 "Origin Story" and four other Spider-Man themed shoes of all time

1) Marvel x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story"

no crying in the club (monaco) @sadaboutchiffon nike x into the spider-verse AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG "Origin Story" COLLECTION.

“Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm.” nike x into the spider-verse AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG "Origin Story" COLLECTION.“Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm.” https://t.co/U1vGyyiARd

In honor of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Marvel and Air Jordan collaborated to create the "Origin Story" edition of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The high-top shoe has a design that is similar to the pair that the protagonist Miles Morales wears. The iconic Chicago colorway was updated with an icy transparent rubber outsole and a subtle pattern of luminous dots over the red leather overlays of the shoe.

The Marvel x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story" was released in 2018 and is available for $170 at the official Nike online stores and other select retail sites.

2) Adidas Superstar "Spider-Man"

Under the Adidas Superstar line, the company has now made the Adidas Superstar Spiderman: Miles Morales shoe available. While the majority of the upper on the Adidas Superstar Spider-Man: Miles Morales sneaker is red, the midsole, toe tip, lace locks, tongue, and heel, as well as the three stripes on the quarter, are covered in a core black colorway.

The soles of these sneakers are constructed from leather and rubber, featuring not one but two PlayStation insignia. Moreover, it has a logo for Adidas printed on the tongue, and the heel of the shoe depicts a spider spinning its web.

These Adidas Spiderman-themed sneakers were released in 2020 and are available for $170 at the official Adidas online stores and other select retail sites.

3) Spiderman x Reebok Insta Pump Fury

dateyourkicks @dateyourkicks [NEW RELEASE] MARVEL x REEBOK INSTA-PUMP FURY (SPIDER-MAN) http://t.co/NccVCe4x [NEW RELEASE] MARVEL x REEBOK INSTA-PUMP FURY (SPIDER-MAN) http://t.co/NccVCe4x

Just over a decade after Sam Raimi's blockbuster, Spider-Man, kicked off the modern CGI superhero frenzy, Mark Webb's Peter Parker reboot opened on Will Smith's weekend. During approximately the same time span, sneaker collaborations had gotten so ubiquitous that a design likw this, which may have at looked inconceivable, has now become another "amazing" product.

The Spiderman x Reebok Insta Pump Fury calls to mind ideas of designs from 2011's Purple Rain and TRON: Legacy, while its rather conservative, high contrast design makes for more of a 'PG-13' feel than the cartoon-covered kid's collabos that we have seen in the past.

The Spiderman x Reebok Insta Pump Fury was released in 2012 and is available for purchase for $100 at the official Reebok website and other select retail sites.

4) Vans x Marvel Spider-Man Slip-On

❀𖤣𖥧 lucy 𓆏𖥧𖤣❀ @perksofIuce THE NEW VANS X MARVEL SPIDER-MAN SLIP ONS NEED TO BE IN MY LIFE THE NEW VANS X MARVEL SPIDER-MAN SLIP ONS NEED TO BE IN MY LIFE https://t.co/cwSOthyQ1T

The low-profile canvas top of the Vans Marvel x Slip-On Spider-Man shoe has an all-over print of the friendly neighborhood superhero. These slip-ons have a cushioned white collar, a red rubber waffle outsole, and elastic side accents, in addition to the Marvel and Vans co-branding on the shoe's insole.

The Vans x Marvel Spider-Man Slip-On was a part of the special Marvel slip-on packs introduced in 2018. These slip-ons can be purchased for $100 through the official online store of Vans and other retail sites.

5) Nike Jordan 1 High Spider-Man "Across the Spider-Verse"

Even though Jordan 1 isn't quite as popular as it was two years ago, it's still one of the first silhouettes picked for collaborations and limited-edition releases that get hyped up. The most recent significant Air Jordan 1 collaboration that has caught everyone's attention features a shoe that Spidey himself designed, the Nike Jordan 1 High Spider-Man "Across the Spider-Verse."

A closer look shows various patchwork fabrics, some of which include patent leather, suede, and even graphic hits that are applied to the lacing column and the collar. The various elements have all been meticulously selected to emulate the ground-breaking animation style utilized in the 2018 reboot of Spider-Man, which is scheduled to release its second episode later this year.

The Nike Jordan 1 High "Across the Spider-Verse" was released in May 2023 and is available for $100 at the official Nike stores and other select retail sites.

These are the most famous Spider-Man shoes for all sneakers and Marvel fans! Let us know in the comment section which one of these sneakers you are planning to buy.

