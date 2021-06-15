Adin Ross and FaZe Rug tease getting into the ring after YouTubers Vs TikTokers boxing success 

After the success of the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event on June 12th, streamer Adin Ross and YouTuber FaZe Rug took to Twitter. Most noted was a tweet YouTuber and FaZe House member, FaZe Blaze posted on June 13th with the exact wording of wanting Ross and Rug to box one another at the next event.

I wanna see @adinross vs @FaZeRug in the ring 👀 — Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) June 13, 2021

On June 12th, famous YouTubers and TikTokers faced off against one another in a main event boxing card. The coveted main event between TikTok star Bryce Hall and the Ace Family's Austin McBroom resulted in a third round technical knock-out where McBroom was declared the victor.

Tanner Fox and Ryland Storms fight was also canceled due to a weight discrepancy by the commission, despite Fox saying that he "was willing to fight whoever." The event declared Team YouTube the victor for the majority of the matches, which included a draw between YouTuber AnEsonGib and TikTok star Tayler Holder.

FaZe Rug vs. Adin Ross

With all the excitement, YouTuber FaZe Rug took to Twitter with encouragement for fellow FaZe house member, FaZe Jarvis. Afterwards, on June 13th Faze Rug tweeted that he could "definitely see [him]self stepping in the ring in the near future."

JARVIS HOLY MATE — Rug (@FaZeRug) June 13, 2021

After last night, I can definitely see myself stepping in the ring in the near future. Give me some time to train and I’m down 😈😈😈 — Rug (@FaZeRug) June 13, 2021

Also on June 13th, Twitch streamer Adin Ross tweeted that he "found out who [he's] fighting" before asking his followers if they wanted him to announce it. He also mentioned that he would be "getting in the gym July 1st" and "hire the best trainers and team."

Wow. I just found out who I’m fighting, holy fuck. Y’all want me to announce it??? I’m getting in the gym starting July 1. I need to hire the best trainers and team. I’m fucking ready 🔥🔥 — adin (@adinross) June 13, 2021

Since then, neither Adin Ross nor Faze Rug have mentioned a possible boxing match between them. FaZe Rug did reply to FaZe Blake's tweet with the following an hour before Ross's tweet:

Some fans are excited to see the match up, with one thousand likes to the tweet above and thirty-five thousand likes to Adin Ross's.

There has been no confirmation on a future date for the upcoming fight by official sources, however Twitter user lavarmelogelozo under FaZe Rug's June 13th tweet added a photo predicting the possible main card lineup.

Adin already leaked it pic.twitter.com/Qt3tDmX9CW — LAVARMELOGELOZO (@lavarmelogelozo) June 13, 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji