YouTubers vs TikTokers: Fortnite memes trend online as FaZe Jarvis knocks out Michael Le

From Fortnite knockouts to real-life ones, FaZe Jarvis has come a long way. Earlier today, through sheer skill and determination, Jarvis managed to nearly knock out his opponent, Michael Le, leaving him flat on the floor in a daze.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: FaZe Jarvis knocks out TikToker Michael Le. pic.twitter.com/OvwcMKCBgD — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Jarvis Khattri or better know as FaZe Jarvis, is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and member of the FaZe clan. After shooting to fame on social media for his Fortnite videos, he began to diversify into reaction content.

Michael Le, on the other hand, shot to fame on social media after posting videos on TikTok, then known as Musical.ly. He is currently one of the platform's most popular users.

Watching Battle of the Platforms - YouTube Vs Tik Tok and I gotta say this has been really good so far! Let’s go Team YouTube!! #YouTubevstiktokers pic.twitter.com/nKGO0guRCe — Hot Sauce Beats (@HotSauceBeats) June 13, 2021

Both of them squared off during the "Battle of the Platforms," organized by Social Glove. The event featured multiple YouTubers going toe to toe with TikTokers. Additionally, the event saw big names such as Bryce Hall and Deji Olatunji.

Jarvis vs Michael: The one-shot pump

Given everything, Michael Le held his own for a while, but soon enough, Jarvis got sweaty and brought the heat.

During round two, Michael Le full-throttled and tried a body grab. However, it was met with excellent defense and a right swing counter by Jarvis, which saw the end of the match.

Following the big win, Twitter erupted in celebration, which sent fans into a meme frenzy. However, unlike other boxers at the event, owing to his history with Fortnite, the Tweets about his win were funnier than usual.

Homie was sent back to the respawn van after that hit pic.twitter.com/ceOYFOTiGN — Enrique | 🚀 (@SpaceRocket__) June 13, 2021

Jarvis pretending his opponent is an epic employee pic.twitter.com/VFfcw82vCr — Nick (@Nexqal) June 13, 2021

jarvis aimbotting in boxing pic.twitter.com/v9WpA3H6fd — Ar (@ayoar_) June 13, 2021

Twitter got so out of control with the memes that even FaZe Clan jumped in on the action to congratulate Jarvis' win.

Jarvis hit 'em with the one pump pic.twitter.com/HLodnGtwKt — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) June 13, 2021

Before Battle of the Platforms

Logan Paul and KSI are somewhat responsible for fueling an entire generation of social media celebrity boxers. Nonetheless, it still takes a lot of hard work and dedication to accept the challenge and win or go down in a blaze of glory.

KSI actually knocked down and beat Logan Paul



The Greatest Boxer Of All Time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jvuyzHlaN0 — ‏ً (@mackutdd) June 7, 2021

Social media celebrities have gone from taking pot-shots at each other via verbal spats to ringside showdowns. Suffice to say, the internet absolutely loves it. The "Battle of the Platforms" may be the next big thing in boxing.

While it's unclear if today's event winners will pursue the sport as a career, irrespective of a "W" or "L" in the ring, it takes a lot of heart to show up and compete.

