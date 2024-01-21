After Everything soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Castille Landon’s romantic drama After Everything made its global debut on September 13, 2023. Although the movie is based on the characters of Anna Todd’s After series of novels, the story was written by Landon herself, unlike the previous four installments. As revealed prior to the film’s release, After Everything is the fifth and final installment of the franchise.
The film stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, who reprised their characters, Hardin Scott and Tessa Young. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the fifth movie resonated positively with fans of Anna Todd and Castille Landon.
A key factor in this appeal lies in the thoughtfully selected songs and music that enhanced the emotional highs and lows to a whole new level, blending seamlessly with the overall narrative. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and the original score by George Kallis.
Every song in After Everything
- Low by Gina Royale
- Hidden Language by Romantic Thriller
- Love Tonight by Shouse
- We Are All Fools in Love by George Kallis
- Wasted Space by Katrina Weissman
- Under the Sand by AVR
- Into the Sun by Viagra Boys
- Bad Decisions by Bobi Andonov
- Sunset by Caroline Polachek
- Space by Ronni Ohlers Hauptmann
- Stand Strong by I Love Plur
- Catharsis by Marqu7se
- I’m Her Friend Too by George Kallis
- Brief Reprieve by Seamus Graff
- Fire and Rain (Extended Mix) by South Pole
- Something About You (feat. Evan Scott) by Dorian Wyld
- So Proud by George Kallis
- You Deserve Love by White Reaper
- Pillow Valley by Your Hunni
- Baby I’m Yours by Breakbot & Irfane
- Something New by Paul Stanborough & Edward James
- I Found by Amber Run
- Us (Acoustic) by James Bay
- Long Ride by Taylor Conrad
Original music composed by George Kallis
- After Everything
- Love is Patient
- It Was Our Story
- Flashback at the Club
- Visiting Natalie
- I Really Like You
- We’re Over
- I’m Trying
- You Taped It
- Portuguese Coast
- Cliff Diving
- Remembering Tessa
- Christian’s Advice
- That Is Success
- Sailing
- Without Your Consent
- I Love You Son
- A Lot of Bravery
- Beautiful Memories
- Natalie’s House
- Go and Talk to Her
- Nora and Landon’s Wedding
- Hardin’s Best Man Speech
- The Proposal
- After Everything Remix by George Kallis & NicoTheOwl
Plot summary
In After Everything, Hardin faces the aftermath of his revealing book, which creates a rift between him and Tessa. Hardin retreats into drinking and substance abuse. Later, things become even worse for him after he faces pressure from writer's block. To amend his mistakes, he decides to go to Portugal to seek forgiveness from Natalie.
Hardin breathes a sigh of relief after learning that Natalie has moved on and decides to win over Tessa’s heart and envisions a bright future with her. Hardin reunites with Tessa at Landon and Nora’s wedding, where life gives him one last chance to do the right thing.
Where to watch After Everything
Like all the previous installments, After Everything is available to stream on Netflix. Much to fans' surprise, the movie is also available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and more. Unfortunately, Hulu, Max, and other streaming giants haven’t included the film in their massive catalogs yet.
