After Everything soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Castille Landon’s romantic drama After Everything made its global debut on September 13, 2023. Although the movie is based on the characters of Anna Todd’s After series of novels, the story was written by Landon herself, unlike the previous four installments. As revealed prior to the film’s release, After Everything is the fifth and final installment of the franchise.

The film stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, who reprised their characters, Hardin Scott and Tessa Young. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the fifth movie resonated positively with fans of Anna Todd and Castille Landon.

A key factor in this appeal lies in the thoughtfully selected songs and music that enhanced the emotional highs and lows to a whole new level, blending seamlessly with the overall narrative. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and the original score by George Kallis.

Every song in After Everything

Low by Gina Royale

Hidden Language by Romantic Thriller

Love Tonight by Shouse

We Are All Fools in Love by George Kallis

Wasted Space by Katrina Weissman

Under the Sand by AVR

Into the Sun by Viagra Boys

Bad Decisions by Bobi Andonov

Sunset by Caroline Polachek

Space by Ronni Ohlers Hauptmann

Stand Strong by I Love Plur

Catharsis by Marqu7se

I’m Her Friend Too by George Kallis

Brief Reprieve by Seamus Graff

Fire and Rain (Extended Mix) by South Pole

Something About You (feat. Evan Scott) by Dorian Wyld

So Proud by George Kallis

You Deserve Love by White Reaper

Pillow Valley by Your Hunni

Baby I’m Yours by Breakbot & Irfane

Something New by Paul Stanborough & Edward James

I Found by Amber Run

Us (Acoustic) by James Bay

Long Ride by Taylor Conrad

Original music composed by George Kallis

After Everything

Love is Patient

It Was Our Story

Flashback at the Club

Visiting Natalie

I Really Like You

We’re Over

I’m Trying

You Taped It

Portuguese Coast

Cliff Diving

Remembering Tessa

Christian’s Advice

That Is Success

Sailing

Without Your Consent

I Love You Son

A Lot of Bravery

Beautiful Memories

Natalie’s House

Go and Talk to Her

Nora and Landon’s Wedding

Hardin’s Best Man Speech

The Proposal

After Everything Remix by George Kallis & NicoTheOwl

Plot summary

In After Everything, Hardin faces the aftermath of his revealing book, which creates a rift between him and Tessa. Hardin retreats into drinking and substance abuse. Later, things become even worse for him after he faces pressure from writer's block. To amend his mistakes, he decides to go to Portugal to seek forgiveness from Natalie.

Hardin breathes a sigh of relief after learning that Natalie has moved on and decides to win over Tessa’s heart and envisions a bright future with her. Hardin reunites with Tessa at Landon and Nora’s wedding, where life gives him one last chance to do the right thing.

Where to watch After Everything

Like all the previous installments, After Everything is available to stream on Netflix. Much to fans' surprise, the movie is also available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and more. Unfortunately, Hulu, Max, and other streaming giants haven’t included the film in their massive catalogs yet.

