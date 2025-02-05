Aga Khan net worth: Billionaire philanthropist, global leader's fortune explored in wake of his death at 88

Billionaire philanthropist Aga Khan IV, 88, passed away on February 4, 2025. Also known as Prince Karim Al-Husseini, he was known for his charities, hospitals, and other projects. According to Times Now, he had a net worth of about $13.3 billion and owned luxury properties, racecourses, and stud farms.

The news of Karim Al-Husseini's death was revealed on the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the statement mentioned that he died peacefully in Lisbon while being surrounded by his family members. The website statement also reads:

"As we honour the legacy of our founder, Prince Karim Aga Khan, we continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities across the world, as he wished, irrespective of their religious affiliations or origins."

Furthermore, detailed information on his successor is expected to be disclosed soon. The Siasat Daily stated that Karim's survivors include his four children, Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim, Prince Hussain, and Prince Aly Muhammad, alongside four grandchildren.

According to BBC News, Karim became the imam of the Ismaili Muslims when he was around 20 years old. He even gave his name to different bodies such as a Karachi-based university and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He later formed an independent media company called Nation Media Group.

Aga Khan IV was the owner of different properties over the years

A report by the International Business Times UK stated that Karim always had an interest in philanthropic activities despite having a fortune worth a billion. He operated the Aga Khan Development Network for a long time and it helped in providing basic facilities such as healthcare, education, cultural preservation, and more.

The private development agency receives a budget of more than $1 billion that is spent on funding hospitals and other institutions. Apart from this, Karim was invited to big events and shared a close friendship with King Charles III.

According to Superyacht Fan, Aga Khan IV also ordained Islamia Constitution's latest version and he was believed to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad via his daughter Fatima and her husband Ali. He used to portray himself as a guide for his followers in any matter related to religion.

He was the owner of almost 800 thoroughbreds at stud farms in places like Ireland, as per The Richest. He even had a stake in two different horse auction houses, Goffs and Arqana. The value of his assets kept on changing over the years and he invested $87 million for a Europe-based Ismaili academy in 2018.

The Richest also stated that Karim donated around $140 million to the Aga Khan University for around four years. Back in 2008, AKDN received a donation of $600 million to improve the living conditions of poor people.

Aga Khan IV was passionate about horse racing and owned the famous horse Shergar. Tatler reported in 2022 that he attended state dinners with royals like Princess Margaret and the Prince and Princess of Wales and often traveled on his private jet.

Forbes ranked him among the 10 richest royals. He was married twice, first to Lady James Charles Crichton-Stuart and later to Princess Gabriele of Leiningen, but both marriages ended in divorce.

