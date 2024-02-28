Who was Dr Ruth Gottesman married to? All about her family and kids in wake of historic $1 billion donation to medical school

Well-known educator Dr Ruth Gottesman recently offered a donation of $1 billion to Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She was married to billionaire David Gottesman, who was known as the founder of a financial services company, First Manhattan, as per The Sun.

David left an amount of $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway Stock for his wife after he passed away in 2022, but Ruth did not immediately put the money to use. PR Newswire states that Ruth's latest donation will now help the students of Einstein to access tuition for free.

Expand Tweet

The dean for Einstein, Dr Yaron Yomer, also shared a statement on the donation, saying that it will help bring students who are willing to complete their mission. He further stated that it will contribute to assisting the students in creating projects that might not be allowed anywhere else. He further added:

"We will be reminded of the legacy this historic gift represents each spring as we send another diverse class of physicians out across the Bronx and around the world to provide compassionate care and transform their communities."

According to BBC News, tuition charges at Einstein sum up to $59,458 per year, and it is located in Bronx, New York City. Dr Ruth Gottesman is a former professor of the college and she pursued her graduation at Barnard College.

Dr Ruth Gottesman is a mother of three children from her marriage to David Gottesman: Personal life explored

Dr Ruth Gottesman gained recognition over the years for her involvement in various philanthropic activities. She tied the knot with billionaire and businessman David Gottesman in 1950.

According to The New York Times, Ruth and David first met in 1948. The duo had three children together, including two sons and a daughter.

David Gottesman passed away in September 2022, but the cause of death was not made official, as per Forbes magazine.

He gained recognition as the co-founder of the First Manhattan Co. and was a close friend of Warren Buffett, the owner of Berkshire Hathaway. David later served as a board member of Berkshire Hathaway.

David and Warren's friendship even led to the formation of a company called Diversified Retailing. Forbes magazine reported that David's net worth was estimated to be around $2.9 billion at the time of death.

Further details about Dr Ruth Gottesman's donation, explained

Dr Ruth Gottesman addressed the students of Albert Einstein College of Medicine about the donations on February 26, 2024, and the news received praise from the students present at the spot. The same was revealed in a video posted by the official page of Montefiore Health System on X.

Expand Tweet

According to Fortune, Ruth shared a statement on the donation which reads:

"I am very thankful to my late husband, Sandy, for leaving these funds in my care, and I feel blessed to be given the great privilege of making this gift to such a worthy cause."

Dr Ruth Gottesman mentioned that the donation will make it easy for students suffering from financial issues to enter medical school. President and CEO of Montefiore Einstein, Dr. Philip Ozuah, also said that the donation will help to secure the institute's mission to work towards the improvement of human health.