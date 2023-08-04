Is Tori Spelling broke? Reasons behind living in an RV with her 5 children explored

Tori Spelling was recently seen residing in an RV with her five children in Ventura County, California. Page Six stated that Spelling had been going through some financial issues for the last few weeks, proving that she is broke. Her financial problems have increased after her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Pictures of Tori have also gone viral, where she can be spotted sitting near a few lawn chairs. Camping equipment like a cooler, stove, pop-up table, and rug are also visible near the family.

Dean McDermott revealed in June this year that he and Spelling were getting divorced. In a deleted Instagram post related to the divorce, Dean stated that he and Spelling will now work for a better future for their five children.

In May 2006, Dean and Tori exchanged vows. They welcomed five children born between 2007 and 2017.

Tori Spelling has been struggling with her financial problems for a long time

As the reports of Tori Spelling residing in an RV have gone viral, a source revealed to Page Six that the actress has been battling financial problems after her separation from Dean McDermott. The source mentioned that Tori is taking her RV stay as a small vacation instead of making it permanent.

Spelling and her kids were previously staying at a rental house. They left the rental house in May 2023 after discovering that their health was being affected by a lot of mold.

Spelling revealed the news on Instagram, and they were spotted inside Urgent Care. One of her daughters was on an examination table with a thin sanitary sheet pulled to the chin. Her other daughter was lying with a cooling patch on her forehead.

She then shifted to a motel in July, where she had to pay $100 per night. She clarified at the time that the shift was not because of her separation from McDermott.

Tori is well-known for her work in films and TV shows, but her financial issues have had an impact on her net worth over the years. However, when she married McDermott, a state tax warrant was issued for them, and it was filed in April of last year.

They were also facing state liens, judgments, federal tax liens, and state tax liens worth thousands in 2016 and 2017.

Moreover, Tori failed to pay back the credit card amount she owed to American Express, and her bank account was seized in 2020.

Tori Spelling admits that she is not perfect in adjusting her expenses

During her appearance in Tori Tried and True, Tori Spelling said that she is not so good at managing her money. She mentioned that she had a business manager at the age of 18, due to which she never learned anything about how to handle money.

Tori was born to Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling, well-known faces in the entertainment industry. Following Aaron's death in 2006, he left his assets worth millions to his wife.

Tori acquired a sum of $800,000 from her father's estate. Tori's mother later told The New York Times that Tori received a mere share of her father's estate because she used to spend more. Candy said that Tori could easily spend $50,000 or $60,000 inside a store.

Tori Spelling has recently appeared in The Masked Singer Spain as a contestant.