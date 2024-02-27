Princess Love net worth: Fortune explored amid 4th divorce from Ray J

Ray J and Princess Love are getting separated for the fourth time. Love is a well-known face in the world of modeling and reality television, and her net worth is believed to be $2 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Love posted a lengthy statement on her official Instagram page on February 26, where she confirmed her separation from Ray. Princess wrote that it was a mutual decision and added,

"While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star requested privacy from everyone at this phase. She mentioned that they are happy with the "love and friendship" they shared throughout their marriage and the same would continue for the future despite that they are not together anymore.

Princess Love ended by writing that she and Ray would be able to recover with the support of those who are close to them and continued:

"Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead."

Princess Love has pursued a successful career as a model and reality TV star: Earnings and other details explored

Also known as Princess Philipina Love Norwood, she is popularly known for her appearance in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. People are also familiar with her work as a model and her career has contributed to her net worth, which currently stands at $2 million.

According to The Famous People, Princess Love has been featured on the cover of Smooth Magazine.

Following her marriage to Ray J, the duo launched a clothing line and later collaborated with the latter's sister Brandy Norwood to start a beauty venture. The company features a huge collection of grooming products along with others that can help in maintenance and styling.

Detailed information about Love's early life remains unknown except that she graduated from the International Academy of Design and Technology.

Princess has been in touch with the public through her official Instagram page with around 3 million followers. The posts feature her participating in different events and her kids have also appeared along with her in a few of them.

Princess Love and Ray J tied the knot in 2016: Marriage and divorce explained

HotNewHipHop reported that Princess Love and Ray J met at a party on New Year's Eve before they participated in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The duo had to struggle with their problems throughout the show but they managed to get engaged towards the end of the third season.

In 2016, they exchanged vows at a wedding organized in Los Angeles. The duo's close friends and family members alongside some popular faces from the entertainment industry attended the ceremony. Love and Ray became the parents of two children in 2018 and 2019 but marital issues started creating a distance between the pair.

Love was planning for a divorce from Ray after the former allegedly claimed in 2019 that Ray left her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas. However, Ray denied the same by sharing an Instagram video where he said:

"I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad man."

In May 2020, Princess Love applied for divorce in Los Angeles but was dismissed the same in July of the same year, as per People magazine. However, Ray J filed for divorce a month later and although the reasons were not disclosed, the duo decided not to proceed with the same in March 2021. Ray then approached the court for divorce in October 2021.

Love requested privacy during this trying time in her announcement post. She also stated that the couple is dedicated to co-parenting their kids.