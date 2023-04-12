Are RoccStar and his family okay? Fans concerned as Love & Hip Hop star held burglar at gunpoint

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Leon “RoccStar” Youngblood Jr. recently had to take matters into his own hands when he found a burglar on the roof of his home in Chatsworth, CA. The producer reportedly held a gun at the intruder to get him to come down and then security detained the man. RoccStar mentioned the incident on his Instagram stories and showed off his knuckle injury.

Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries. Netizens were concerned when they found out that RoccStar had to fight a burglar to keep his family safe.

Netizens' reaction to RoccStar's recent intruder news (Image via hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

TMZ reported that the suspect was creeping onto the platinum-selling producer’s garage roof. A house alarm alerted the celebrity about the intruder around 5.00 am ET on Monday.

Netizens question the gated community Love & Hip Hop's RoccStar resides

In the TMZ report, RoccStar and the burglar had an altercation that left scars on the Love & Hip Hop star’s knuckles. He shared his injury in an Instagram story that had a line written on it:

“He came to the wrong house.”

In the clip, he said:

“Yeah man, my knuckle look like a glove. Think I got follywhopped but yeah, he better be glad he alive”

According to the outlet, law enforcement stated that RoccStar handled the situation himself before security in his gated community arrived at the scene. Security then detained the intruder once the Chris Brown producer managed to bring him down from the roof at gunpoint.

Netizens expressed their concern about him and his family on social media. Fans also questioned how a gated community couldn’t stop an intruder from entering a celebrity’s property.

Take a look at the online reactions:

It was further reported that law enforcement took the suspect to a hospital to check for injuries. After his medical evaluation, he was arrested for “attempted burglary, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.”

In RoccStar’s personal life, it is unclear whether he's still in a relationship with Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks. They share a son together who was born in November 2021. He also has a son, Syhre Leon, with singer Kris Stephens.

Angel too has kids with her prior partner. She has a son named Azari and a daughter, Amani.

Roccstar has been a part of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as well as Basketball Wives. In Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, he appeared as a supporting cast in season 5. The producer created a lot of drama on the show after implying to sleep with Lyrica. Roccstar fought with A1, Kimberly, Amber Diamond, and Moniece.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist didn’t return to the Love & Hip Hop franchise after the season 5 reunion episode. There, he stormed off the set after a heated argument with K. Michelle.

Roccstar was also seen in Angel Brinks’ Basketball Wives where he appeared as her boyfriend. A lot of ups and downs between the couple during her pregnancy were featured in season 10.

Meanwhile, Roccstar has posted stories related to the intruder incident in his Instagram stories.

