Chris Brown net worth: Rapper's fortune explored amid $4 million unpaid taxes bill

Chris Brown, an American rapper, has been hit with a massive $4 million tax bill from the IRS. The artist owes $4 million in overdue taxes, according to data Distractify was able to get, and multiple pending tax liens have been filed against him since last year.

The rapper has been charged with two federal tax liens for $2,245,561.50 and $1,059,967.78. He also allegedly owes $739,067.48 to the state of California, thus taking the amount he owes in taxes to $4,044,596.76.

Brown is required to pay these taxes immediately, failing which the government can reportedly take hold of his Tarzana mansion, which costs $4.35 million.

The development comes after the Under The Influence artist posted a video showing his closet, which is outside his house, and the size of his departmental store.

Chris Brown is among the richest hip-hop artists in Hollywood

Chris Brown is considered to be among the richest hip-hop artists in Hollywood. His net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth and Wealth Gorilla is $50 million. According to reports, Chris Brown bought his main property, a 4-bedroom hilltop estate in Tarzana, California. The 8,000- square-foot residence is on 0.75 acres and costs $4.35 million.

The singer also owns a Rezvani Tank, which costs him around $350,000. Additionally, he owns a Chevy Impala that costs $37,000, and he has also owned multiple Lamborghinis over the years. As of 2022, Chris Brown’s salary was recorded to be over $5 million, with a monthly income of over $0.5 million. His primary source of income is his music profession.

Brown’s latest work includes his tenth studio album Breezy, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album features 24 tracks and is an hour and 20 minutes long. The artist shared singles from the albums, including Iffy and Warm Embrace (WE).

The artist collaborated with various multi-platinum artists, including Young Thug, Drake, Future, and Sage The Gemini, among others on the album.

Soon after the album was released, Brown on his Instagram stories complained about how people were not talking enough about his new album.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer wrote:

“Seems like y’all only invest in the negative stories about me.”

He also noted, saying that when he gets in trouble, the whole world is in it.

Earlier this month, Chris Brown and Diamond Brown celebrated their daughter Lovely's first birthday. The parents threw a Winter Wonderland-themed party, with Stevie Wonder’s soundtrack Isn’t She Lovely when it was time to blow out the candles.

The party was also attended by Chris' other children, including his 8-year-old daughter Royalty, who he co-parents with Nia Guzman, and his 3-year-old son Aeko Catori, who he welcomed with former girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown has received various accolades, including a Grammy Award, eighteen BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and thirteen Soul Train Music Awards. Brown is hailed as one of the most influential and popular R&B singers of all time and is often called the 'King of R&B' alongside Usher.

