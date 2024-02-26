Is Billy Dee Williams married? All about his wife and kids as Star Wars actor addresses his sexuality

Billy Dee Williams recently addressed the rumors related to his sexuality that have been going on for a long time. The actor, known for his performances in films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Alien Intruder, has been married to Teruko Nakagami since 1972, as per The Distin.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Williams acknowledged the rumors, revealing that he has been given the title of 'Closet Queen' but he never let the same affect him on any occasion. He additionally discussed the same topic in his new book titled What Have We Here?, where he said:

"It all seemed very normal to me. I was around it all of my life, so I never really gave it much thought."

He discussed the ongoing disputes related to gender, saying that he finds it "amusing." Dee Williams even revealed that he has gone to many "gay parties" organized in the basement of the Metropolitan Opera and never felt uncomfortable about the same. He further stated that he spoke to his daughter about the concepts of anima and animus by Carl Jung and added:

"I was talking about why men should get more in touch with the female side of themselves and then my daughter told me – the first time I ever heard the phrase – gender fluid."

Exploring Billy Dee Williams' personal life: Fatherhood and Marriages

Billy Dee Williams has been praised over the years for his flawless performances on screen. On the other hand, he has been a husband and father and tied the knot three times. As mentioned, he is currently married to Teruko Nakagami.

The Nighthawks star exchanged vows with Nakagami in 1972, and they were dating for a year. The duo reportedly applied for divorce in 1993 but reconciled in 1997. They also welcomed a daughter named Hanako in 1998, as per Heavy magazine.

Teruko was previously married to the famous composer Wayne Shorter. Teruko and Wayne also became the parents of a daughter during their marriage, named Miyako.

Billy Dee Williams had a son named Corey Dee from his first marriage to Audrey Sellers. The Distin states that Corey is currently pursuing a career in the world of music and fitness and has made an uncredited cameo appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV – The Return of the Jedi, which featured his father.

Billy's second marriage was to the late actress and model, Marlene Clark. They were married from 1968 to 1971, and Marlene passed away in May last year at her residence in Los Angeles, as per The Mirror.

Billy's daughter Hanako is currently employed as a manager at a gallery called Gagosian, as per her Facebook page. She is the mother of two children from her marriage to Liam Toohey.

Billy Dee Williams' new memoir unveils unknown details about him

The new memoir of Billy Dee Williams, titled What Have We Here?, was released on February 13, 2024. The book features many unknown things about Billy's life, including his entry into the Star Wars franchise, as per USA Today.

In an interview with People magazine this month, Billy discussed the memoir, saying that his achievements over the years were a result of "chance and happenstance." He further stated:

"I've led a crazy life. At this stage I'm thinking about legacy, so I figured I need to talk about a few things that might interest a few people."

The memoir recalls the time when Billy Dee Williams had to draw nude models, and he was rejected by a girl named Sandra during his high school days when he proposed to her. He even addressed a tough phase he had to go through during the 1960s where he failed to find work, resulting in suicidal thoughts.