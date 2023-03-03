Wayne Shorter net worth: Jazz saxophonist legend's fortune explored amid demise at 89

Well-known saxophonist Wayne Shorter recently passed away on March 2 at the age of 89. Although the cause of death has not been revealed, he was in Los Angeles, California, at the time of death. His official Facebook page paid tribute to him by posting a picture of him in an outdoor spot walking on the grass. The caption stated:

"Today at 4am, Wayne Shorter peacefully continued on his immense journey into the unknown. He was surrounded by loving family. In his words, 'It's time to go get a new body and come back to continue the mission.' Nam Myoho Renge Kyo."

Musician Herbie Hancock also expressed his grief on Facebook by sharing a black-and-white picture featuring him with Shorter and both smiling while discussing something. Hancock wrote:

"As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera "… Iphigenia " I miss being around him and his special Wyane-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart always."

Drummer and composer Antonio Sanchez also posted a photo wherein he can be seen posing with Shorter, writing that there will never be another one like the late artist. He added that Sanchez changed the way music is played, conceptualized, composed, and heard.

Wayne Shorter had a net worth of $17 million from his successful career as a saxophonist

Wayne Shorter accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a saxophonist (Image via Marvin Joseph/Getty Images)

Wayne Shorter was well-known for being a flawless saxophonist, who was active in the music industry since 1958, which helped him accumulate a good amount of fortune. According to Idol Net Worth, his net worth was estimated to be around $17 million.

He was initially a member of Jazz Messengers and then joined Second Great Quintet in 1964. He played on various recordings and collaborated with Miles Davis for a long time on various projects like Filles de Kilimanjaro and In a Silent Way.

The late artist recorded a few albums for Blue Note Records like Night Dreamer, The All Seeing Eye, Adam's Apple, Schizophrenia, and more. He was the founder of the jazz fusion band, Weather Report, which was active until 1986 and well-known for its albums like Weather Report, Mysterious Traveller, Black Market, Mr. Gone, and others.

Wayne Shorter continued to record albums like Native Dancer and was featured on the albums of Carlos Santana and Joni Mitchell. His debut album was titled High Life, which was released in 1995. He was also the founder of Wayne Shorter Quartet, which released albums like Footprints Live!, Beyond the Sound Barrier, Without a Net, and Emanon.

His second album, Algeria, was released in 2003 and it received positive reviews. He eventually announced his retirement due to health issues in 2018 but collaborated with Esperanza Spalding and Frank Gehry as a composer.

