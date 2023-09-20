Liv Teverino car accident: Tributes pour in as Marietta High School student dies aged 16

Marietta High School student Liv Teverino recently died in a car accident. She was 16 years old at the time of her death. The incident happened on September 18, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m. The superintendent of Marietta High School, along with her close friends, also expressed their grief over Teverino's demise.

Marietta First United Methodist Church shared a Facebook post with a picture announcing a prayer vigil in Liv's memory. The caption read:

"You are invited to join us in the Park on Polk Pavillion at Marietta First UMC tomorrow, Wednesday September 20 at 7:00 p.m. or a Candlelight Prayer Vigil. We will come together as a community to pray and remember a beloved friend and student, Liv Teverino. All Are Welcome."

Tributes pour in for Liv Teverino who met with an accident near the Marietta High School

Marietta Police Department revealed that Liv Teverino was driving a 2016 Volvo XC90 on Burnt Hickory Road near Devonwood Trail when it slammed into a tree. The Sun revealed that the accident happened after Liv dropped a friend at her home and was driving back to her home.

The car was covered in flames, which slowly started to spread to nearby places. Police officers and firefighters were called to the spot, and although they discovered Liv inside the car, she could not be saved.

Liv's classmate Oliver Crowson revealed that her friends have put flowers and messages on her high school parking spot. Crowson also expressed his grief by saying:

"You don't think about this at this age. You don't think that one of your classmates, the sweetest ever, could pass away like that. She touched the hearts of everybody she talked to or went around. She was a perfect follower of Christ. She was intelligent. I believe she was going for valedictorian."

According to The Sun, Liv was an athlete and was one of the participants in the International Baccalaureate Program.

Liv Teverino was a student at Marietta High School for a long time. Her close friends and various others paid tribute to Teverino on different social media platforms.

Netizens pay tribute to Teverino (Image via Robyn Brennaman/Facebook)

Marietta High School issued a letter addressing Liv's accident to the families of all the students. The letter stated:

"Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. As part of the MHS International Baccalaureate Programme and our state champion cross country team, she embodied passion and dedication. As with everything she undertook, Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence."

The letter requested that the parents contact the high school authorities if their children need any kind of support.

Marietta Police said the crash is still under investigation. Anyone having information regarding the accident has been told to call the STEP Investigator Roper at 770-794-5357.