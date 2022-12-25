Agatha: Coven of Chaos confirmed list of stars explored

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a highly awaited spin-off series of WandaVision that is all set to make its arrival in 2023, exclusively on Disney +.

The series has been gleaned from the character Agatha, a Marvel Comics supervillain. The 25th series in the MCU, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is also MCU Phase Five's 8th installment.

The confirmed cast list for Disney +'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos includes Kathryn Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford, Patti LuPone, among others.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast: Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield Ford will reprise their roles in upcoming series

1) Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Renowned American comedian and actress Kathryn Hahn is all set to reprise the lead role of Agatha Harkness in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Helen in the 2004 movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Janet in the 2011 movie Our Idiot Brother and Odessa Mitty in the 2013 movie The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Kathryn Hahn has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Revolutionary Road, The Dictator, The Family Fang, Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Transparent, Mrs. Fletcher, I Know This Much Is True and more.

2) Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor

Well-known American actress Emma Caulfield Ford will be seen reprising her role as Sarah Proctor in the upcoming spin-off Disney + series.

The 49-year-old actress is best known for playing the role of Amber in the 2009 movie Why Am I Doing This?, Victoria Peyton in the 2010 movie Confined and Anyanka "Anya" Jenkins / Anya Emerson in the 1998 TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Emma Caulfield Ford has also been a pivotal part of several other notable TV series and movies, including Darkness Falls, Timer, Back in the Day, Beverly Hills, 90210, General Hospital, Gigantic, Husbands, Once Upon a Time, Fear the Walking Dead and several others.

3) Patti LuPone

Details of actress and singer Patti LuPone's character in Agatha: Coven of Chaos are being kept under wraps, but she is expected to play a significant role in the story.

The 73-year-old actress is best known for portraying the character Helen in the 1999 movie Summer of Sam, Yia-Yia in the 2019 movie Cliffs of Freedom and Elizabeth "Libby" Thatcher in the 1989 TV series Life Goes On.

Patti LuPone has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Driving Miss Daisy, The 24 Hour Woman, State and Main, City by the Sea, The Comedian, Last Christmas, Witness, The School for Good and Evil, Law & Order, Oz, 30 Rock, American Horror Story: Coven, Glee, Vampirina and more.

4) Ali Ahn

Actress Ali Ahn has also joined the cast of the upcoming Disney + spin-off, but details about her character are not known at this point.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Josie Cho in the 2017 TV series The Breaks, Jillian in the 2015 TV series Odd Mom Out and Emily in the 2013 TV series Zero Hour.

Ali Ahn has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, including The Other Two, Next, The Curse, Social Distance, Lucky Grandma, Orange is the New Black, The Path, Hammerhead, Upper, Anya, Supernatural, Liberal Arts and several others.

5) Sasheer Zamata

Notable American actress and comedian Sasheer Zamata has also joined the highly intriguing cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The 36-year-old actress is best known for playing the role of Ms. Spencer in the 2017 movie Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, Jessie Adams in the 2020 movie Spree and Ayana in the 2020 TV series Woke.

Sasheer Zamata has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, short films and movies, including Tyra Banks Exclusive 2010, Best Buy Real Home Theater Experience, Intimate Semaphores, Yoga Hosers, I Feel Pretty, CollegeHumor Originals, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Robbie and many more.

6) Aubrey Plaza

Popular actress Aubrey Plaza will also be seen as a pivotal character in the upcoming spin-off series on Disney +.

The 38-year-old fan-favorite actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Karen Barclay in the 2019 movie Child's Play, Riley Johnson in the 2020 movie Happiest Season and Harper Spiller in the 2022 TV series The White Lotus.

Aubrey Plaza has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Damsels in Distress, Safety Not Guaranteed, The To Do List, Playing It Cool, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Emily the Criminal, Golan the Insatiable, Criminal Minds and more.

7) Maria Dizzia

Renowned American actress Maria Dizzia has also joined the cast of the spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The 47-year-old actress is best known for playing the role of Allison McColl in the 2013 movie Captain Phillips, Marina in the 2014 movie While We're Young and Juliet in the 2020 movie The Outside Story.

Maria Dizzia has also been a significant part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Martha Marcy May Marlene, Keep the Lights On, Going in Style, Fits and Starts, Depraved, Above the Shadows, Louie, Orange Is the New Black, Emergence, 13 Reasons Why and more.

8) Joe Locke

Well-known Manx actor Joe Locke will also play a pivotal role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The highly talented 19-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the lead role of Charlie Spring in the 2022 TV series Heartstopper, for which he gained immense popularity.

Joe Locke has also been a part of a noteworthy play titled The Trials at Donmar Warehouse, where he portrayed the character Noah.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will arrive on Disney + in 2023.

