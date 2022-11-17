What time will Disenchanted air on Disney +? Release date, plot and more about the musical comedy

Disenchanted, the fantasy romantic-comedy musical movie is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Disney +, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The upcoming musical is a sequel to 2007's popular musical Enchanted.

The brand new movie's story has been written by a team of critically acclaimed writers, including J. David Stem, David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese. Brigitte Hales has acted as the screenplay writer for Disenchanted, while renowned musical theater artist Adam Shankman has served as the director.

Simon Duggan has served as the Disney Plus movie's cinematographer, while well-known music composer Alan Menken has given music to Disenchanted. The movie is produced by Barry Sonnenfeld, Barry Josephson and Amy Adams.

Since Disney+ launched the official trailer for Disenchanted, musical lovers have been eagerly waiting to witness how the rom-com fantasy musical will unfold. Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Disenchanted, before it arrives on Disney+.

Learn all about Disenchanted, ahead of its premiere on Disney Plus

The romantic comedy musical will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022, on the popular streaming service platform Disney +. The airtime of the brand new movie is 3 am ET/12 am PT.

The sequel to Enchanted is set 15 years after Giselle Philip and Robert Philip's marriage. In the movie, the two will be seen moving to the suburb of Monroeville from Manhattan, with their teenage daughter Morgan. They moved to the sleepy suburban town due to Giselle's ever-growing disillusion with their life in the big city.

The official synopsis for the movie, released by Disney Plus, along with the official trailer, reads:

"It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life."

It continues:

"Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever."

The synopsis further states that she is frustrated that her happily ever after wasn't easy to find. Therefore, she "turns to the magic of Andalasia for help." However, she accidentally transforms their entire town into a "real-life fairy tale" and places her family's happiness in jeopardy. It adds:

"Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

It is quite understandable that the transition will not be easy for Giselle and her family as they will struggle to cope with their new suburban community and magic. It will be quite thrilling to see if Giselle will be able to restore her and her family's happiness.

How's the official trailer for the brand new Disney Plus sequel musical look?

Take a closer look at the official Disney Plus trailer for the movie, which was launched on November 1, 2022, below:

The official trailer gives the audience some intriguing glimpses of what to expect from the movie. In the trailer, Giselle and her family seem to be facing a lot of challenges as they try to fit in with their new Monroeville suburban community.

The trailer also shows that with a fascinating magic spell turning the small town into a fairy land, it becomes even harder for Giselle to keep her life together. It is safe to say that the movie will take viewers on an enthralling and exciting magical ride.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

The cast list for Disenchanted includes Amy Adams as Giselle Philip, Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip, Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, James Marsden as King Edward, Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe, Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen, Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip and Jayma Mays as Ruby, among others.

Don't forget to catch Disenchanted, arriving this Friday, November 18, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Poll : 0 votes