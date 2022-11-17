Disenchanted filming locations: Where was the Disney+ film shot?

Get ready to get Disenchanted this Friday! Sequel to the 2007 critically and commercially successful Enchanted, the musical fantasy romantic comedy is slated for a November 18, 2022 release on Disney+. Original cast members including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden will be seen reprising their roles in the upcoming title.

Before its grand premiere, stills from its shoot locales have left everyone in awe. Curious souls have also made vlogs to explore picturesque locations, mostly in Ireland. Disenchanted was also shot in the USA and the UK.

Major portions of Disenchanted were filmed in Enniskerry

Disney’s summary of Disenchanted reads:

“15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”

Reports state that the fictional town of Monroeville comprises the Irish county town of Wicklow, its village Enniskerry, and the coastal town of Greystones. Known as the Garden of Ireland, the Leinster province is truly gifted. Rolling mountains, high waterfalls, pretty beaches, and a national park beautify Wicklow. Located almost 50kms from the capital city of Dublin, the town is a traveler’s favorite.

Some 30kms away from Wicklow sits its beautiful village, Enniskerry. This is where major portions of Disenchanted were filmed. A team consisting of carpenters and painters was seen erecting castle sets with flowers. Shops were also transformed into fairy tale establishments, said reports.

The English village of Hambleden served as another shooting location for the Adam Shankman directorial. The quaint civil location can be found in southwest Buckinghamshire and is almost two hours away from London.

Adams’s Leap Year (2010) and, Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Harry Connick Jr., and Lisa Kudrow-starring P.S. I Love You (2007) were also extensively filmed in Ireland.

Apart from that, the Disenchanted team also filmed some shots in Dublin (including Dublin Royal Society-owned multi-purpose sports stadium RDS), Dundalk, Co. Louth, New York City, and Los Angeles, too.

Meet the cast and crew of Disenchanted

Apart from leading the show as Giselle Philip, Amy Adams is also one of its producers. Barry Josephson (Wild Wild West [1999], Like Mike [2002]) and Barry Sonnenfeld (The Addams Family [1991], Addams Family Values [1993], the Men in Black trilogy [1997–2012]) are the co-producers of the film.

David N. Weiss, J. David Stem, and Richard LaGravenese have penned the story while Enchanted alum Alan Menken has given the project its music.

New faces in the cast include comedy queen Maya Rudolph (main antagonist Malvina Monroe), Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman (voice of Pip, Giselle’s chipmunk).

Patrick Dempsey to sing for the first time in Disenchanted

Grey’s Anatomy star Dempsey informed the portals that Disenchanted is “not a typical Disney movie,” and is rather a satire. Notably, he will also be making his singing debut with the film. He confirmed this in April 2021 and said:

“I will be singing for the first time…I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So, bear with me… The lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.”

Adams also shared that there will be “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing” this time. She termed it as a “humbling” experience as the star realized that her body isn’t that flexible anymore for a musical.

She said:

“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was, like, in my 20s. And now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s.”

The film is scheduled to release this Friday, November 18, 2022, on Disney+.

