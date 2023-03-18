Agent Elvis ending explained: Are there Elvis clones?

Agent Elvis brought forward one of the most offbeat historical reimaginations of the King of Rock and Roll with the latest animated series from Netflix.

The ten-episode ride is all about the life of an alternate Elvis Presley and is nothing short of a miraculously silly laughter fest. This Elvis works under the Commander (Don Cheadle) to take down threats to humanity while working as a spy.

The entire season saw Elvis (Matthew McConaughey) and his trusted friends tackle many threats and encounter some shocking revelations.

Ahead of the final turn of events, it was revealed that the Commander had manipulated Elvis. The latter was manipulated into joining under the Commander's wing after he was made a test subject for Project Tupelo during World War II. This led Elvis to quit the organization for the final time.

Netflix @netflix A King-worthy group of actors assembled for Agent Elvis. A King-worthy group of actors assembled for Agent Elvis. https://t.co/BRQQMTtYoh

However, there was something in the finale that would bring Agent Elvis back to action. The packed finale saw a lot happening, often in a very absurd way.

Still, the series ended on a high note with a heroic Elvis Presley and a lot of questions as well. It also set up a possibility for a second season of Agent Elvis.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix series Agent Elvis

Agent Elvis ending: Who betrayed the group?

The finale begins with Elvis preparing for his big Hawaii concert, another factually accurate detail. Elvis was also dedicated to spending some quality time with Priscila Presley (played by herself) after frequently being away on world-saving duties.

After initially trying to stray away from any more of the same, The Commander approached Elvis Presley. He asked Presley for his help in stopping a huge attack that could rip America to shreds.

The Commander revealed that the satellite being used to broadcast Elvis’ concert is armed with a supersonic weapon made from his DNA. It would use sound to turn people into mindless killer monsters, and would make the listeners attack themselves and other people.

This makes Elvis reluctantly agree to a final mission. The Commander also reveals that there is a mole between them. Elvis and his group team up to stop the big threat. Elvis and Cece (Kaitlin Olson) go on to destroy the signal broadcaster located in a volcano while Scatter (Tom Kenny) is sent to outer space to disarm the satellite.

Elvis is soon stopped by Robert Goulet (Ed Helms), who reveals himself as the mole. Goulet was working to destroy Elvis' reputation out of jealousy. Despite the opposition, Elvis manages to beat Goulet while Scatter disarms the satellite, averting the threat. However, the Commander reveals there is no provision to bring back Scatter from space.

Elvis goes to space following this and decides to act as a human shield for Scatter's spaceship. This ensures that the satellite reaches the Earth but does not depict what happens to Elvis in doing this. He could be presumably dead, but then a final twist is thrown in.

In the final moments of the show, right after Elvis is shown acting as a human shield for the spacecraft, Commander witnesses the event. He orders Howard Hughes to continue his research to clone Elvis.

This opened up the possibilities of a future Agent Elvis season, perhaps continuing with the clone Elvis. There is also no guarantee that this Elvis wasn't a clone.

Agent Elvis is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes