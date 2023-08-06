Agust D Tour encore in Seoul setlists for Day 1 & 2: Tony Montana ft. Jimin, Shibal Remix, and more

On June 25, during the last official venue for his Agust D Tour in Seoul, the idol announced that he'd be extending with three special shows in Seoul, The Final, in August. Ever since the announcement, fans have been thrilled not only about the extension but also about everything that the idol will have in store for them as he wraps his solo tour.

Without any disappointments to their expectations, the fans were hit with a truck of exciting and thrilling content they couldn't get enough of. On August 4, 5, and 6, the idol is set to roll out the last three shows of his Agust D Tour, and the first two days are already ending. Fans have been delighted about the special performances and new song additions to the setlist.

💜⁷ @shy_taegi

pic.twitter.com/fji1GHzkJe Jungkook performing Seven at AGUST D’s concert is a moment in history truly

While Jung Kook performed his solo debut single, SEVEN, on Day 1, the fans' enthusiasm was fueled by Jimin's guest appearance on the show. The idol not only performed the long-awaited collaboration song between him and SUGA, Tony Montana, but also performed his solo debut title track, Like Crazy.

In addition, the idol also brought EL CAPTIXN, the producer and DJ that majorly participated in his D-Day album, as a guest on his show. As EL CAPTIXN rolled out the beats, the two created a Shibal Remix, making the audience go all the more crazy. Fans have been in absolute love with how the final show of the Agust D Tour has been progressing, and they can't help but talk about the immaculate setlist it has left them with.

All songs that SUGA performed during his Agust D Tour encore in Seoul, the setlist for Days 1 & 2: Tony Montana, Shibal Remix, and more

On August 4 and 5, BTS' SUGA rolled the first two shows of his final concert in Seoul at the KSPO Dome, and the events of the shows were the talk of the town for several reasons. While the audience continued to show undying enthusiasm, SUGA had the fans consistently engaged and entertained with his show-stopping performances, contagious energy, and, not-to-mention the special guests he brought to the show.

While the idol was always praised for his fantastic setlist since the beginning of the Agust D Tour, The Final Concert one-upped the already thrilling setlist. SUGA brought new versions to his previously performed songs and added a few more to the setlist.

Haegum

Daechwita

Agust D

Give it to me

Seesaw (Acoustic Ver.)

SDL

People

People Pt. 2 (feat. IU)

Moonlight

Burn It

Seven by Jung Kook (Day 1)

Shibal Remix (feat. EL CAPTIXN) (Day 2)

Tony Montana (feat. Jimin) (Day 2)

Like Crazy (Day 2)

Interlude: Shadow

Cypher Pt. 3

Cypher Pt. 4

UGH

Ddaeng

HUH?!

Life Goes On

OT7 VCR

Snooze

Dear My Friend

AMYGDALA

D-Day

Intro: Nevermind

The Last

As the two shows came to an end, fans could hardly process the amount of surprise that was thrown at them. While the idol's performances of his solo songs, both in BTS and as a soloist, have fans excited and energized, seeing other BTS members briefly take the stage left many fans screaming as they ugly sobbed.

Since fans have been yearning for a Tony Montana live stage for years, many continuously requested for the same to at least come alive during the Agust D Tour. While the main tour ended without the performance rolling out, fans were over the moon when The Final Agust D Tour had the fans' dream come true.

Additionally, upon hearing a glimpse of the Shibal Remix, fans have been expressing how they'd love an official track between EL CAPTIXN and SUGA. With the first two days ending as a bundle of excitement, fans wonder what Day 3, the actual finale of the Agust D Tour, has in store for them.