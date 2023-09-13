Ahsoka episode 5: Exact release time and preview

Ahsoka Episode 5, titled Part Five: Shadow Warrior, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, September 12, at 6 pm PT and 9 pm ET. UK fans can tune in on Wednesday, September 13, at 2 am BST. Select theaters and cities will also host screenings of the episode on September 12.

This episode comes on the heels of the gripping Part Four: Fallen Jedi and promises to delve deeper into Ahsoka Tano's journey within the expansive Star Wars universe.

As we inch closer to the release of Episode 5, expectations are soaring, with fans anticipating another masterstroke in storytelling filled with intricate connections, profound lore, and stunning visuals. Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Ahsoka Episode 5: Shadow Warrior.

Ahsoka Episode 5: Shadow Warrior release schedule, recap, and more

The release of Ahsoka Episode 5: Shadow Warrior is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. However, the global release for the episode will vary based on time zones.

Pacific Time (PT): Tuesday, September 12, at 6 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / New York, USA / Washington DC, USA: Tuesday, September 12, at 9 pm

Central Time (CT): Tuesday, September 12, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Wednesday, September 13, at 3 am

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): Wednesday, September 13, at 4 am

India Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, September 13, at 6:30 am

Japan Standard Time (JST) / Korea Standard Time (KST): Wednesday, September 13, at 10 am

Australian Eastern Time (AET): Wednesday, September 13, at 11 am

For fans eager to catch the latest episode, it's essential to note that the show is an exclusive offering on Disney+. No other streaming platforms have access to its content.

Ahsoka Episode 5: Shadow Warrior will also be screened in select cities and theaters on September 12.

A recap of the previous episode

In the midst of a complex search for Thrawn and Bridger, Ahsoka and Wren find themselves ambushed by Skoll's forces. Their immediate goal is to prevent Elsbeth and Skoll from discovering Thrawn's whereabouts.

Their journey leads to confrontations with Hati and Marrok, testing their combat skills and inner strengths. Inside Skoll's base, Ahsoka briefly retrieves a crucial map before a turn of events sees her plunged into the ocean.

Skoll manipulates a distraught Wren, promising a reunion with Bridger in exchange for the map. As Skoll departs with Wren captive aboard the Eye of Sion, a valiant attempt by Syndulla and New Republic fighters to intercept them proves futile.

Meanwhile, in the mystical "World Between Worlds," Ahsoka encounters a familiar face - her former mentor, Anakin Skywalker.

What to expect in Ahsoka Episode 5: Shadow Warrior?

Episode 4 concluded with Ahsoka facing her mentor, Anakin Skywalker, in the enigmatic World Between Worlds. The upcoming episode thus prompts questions like: Is this truly Anakin? Why is Ahsoka here, and is she alive?

Disney+'s Master & Apprentice featurette suggests a focus on Ahsoka and Anakin's relationship in Episode 5. Meanwhile, Sabine's actions and allegiances will be crucial, especially after the harrowing events she witnessed.

With Hera back in action, she might team up with Huyang to uncover the whereabouts and fates of Ahsoka and Sabine, setting the stage for a compelling next episode. The unfolding dynamics of these characters, coupled with the overarching quest for Grand Admiral Thrawn, set the stage for a riveting Episode 5.

