Ahsoka: What is the Blade of Talzin? Everything to know about the Nightsister sword and its origin in the Star Wars universe

The Ahsoka series, streaming on Disney+, unveils the latest chapters in Ahsoka Tano's galactic journey, offering viewers a deeper dive into her post-Jedi life. With intense lightsaber battles, intriguing narratives, and the vast expanse of the Star Wars universe to explore, the show never fails to captivate.

But amidst the interstellar intrigues and lightsaber duels, a question looms: What is the Blade of Talzin? Why has this Nightsister weapon, unlike any other in the galaxy, returned to the forefront of Ahsoka's journey?

In the vast tapestry of Star Wars lore, the Blade of Talzin stands as an indestructible, Force-imbued relic deeply rooted in ancient magicks and traditions. As Tano confronts new challenges, this weapon tests her abilities and brings to light forgotten tales from the galaxy's shadowed corners.

Ahsoka episode 8: A reintroduction to a mythical weapon

The climax of the Disney+ series offers audiences a mesmerizing display of lightsaber action. But what truly stands out is the appearance of the Blade of Talzin. This Nightsister sword isn't just another weapon. Unlike traditional lightsabers, it's an indestructible, Force-imbued blade connected spiritually to the Force.

As Tano and allies Ezra and Sabine make their way into the Nightsister stronghold, she confronts Morgan Elsbeth. Previously initiated into the Nightsister coven by the Great Mothers, the reigning leaders of the Nightsisters, Elsbeth wields the Blade of Talzin with unmatched prowess.

The blade, summoned by the magick of the Great Mothers, shone as a metal sword engulfed in green flames. Not only does it share a visual resemblance with a lightsaber, but it also possesses the capability to withstand one.

However, seasoned Star Wars fans might remember that this isn't the first time such a Nightsister weapon has graced the screen. The fiery, metallic sword had made its presence felt earlier in The Clone Wars.

The history of the Blade of Talzin

Although the Blade of Talzin receives its official moniker in Ahsoka, its legacy dates back to The Clone Wars. During its sixth season, in an episode titled The Disappeared, Part II, Mother Talzin brandished the weapon as she dueled against Mace Windu on Zardossa Stix.

The ease with which the Great Mothers summoned this blade suggests that it's a technique that Mother Talzin herself might have conceived. Given her immense power, it's plausible that she was the original architect of this formidable weapon.

The Blade of Talzin's uniqueness lies in its departure from traditional lightsabers. It shares a semblance with Force-imbued blades, weapons from ancient Star Wars legends originating during the initial days of the Jedi.

Constructed from indestructible metal, these blades resonated with the Force on a spiritual level. The Blade of Talzin, bearing such ancient characteristics, accentuates the cultural distinction of the Nightsisters from the Jedi and Sith.

This distinction might also indicate the Nightsisters' antiquity, possibly tracing their lineage to a separate galaxy. The weapon's resilience against lightsabers could be likened to the Mandalorians' use of Beskar in their weaponry.

Morgan Elsbeth & The Blade of Talzin

The Great Mothers bestowed the Blade of Talzin upon Elsbeth, but not without initiating her into the Nightsister fold. This initiation, marked by fiery eyes and characteristic face tattoos, perhaps suggests her previous status as an apprentice.

With the blade in her possession and having previously displayed her combat prowess in The Mandalorian, Elsbeth seemed well-prepared to confront Ahsoka Tano.

Yet, despite her newfound power and skills, Elsbeth's destiny was sealed. She was a pawn in the larger scheme of Grand Admiral Thrawn's designs, her fate being to stall Ahsoka while Thrawn got away from Peridea.

The Blade's role moving forward

The aftershocks of the final episode of Ahsoka reverberate into potential future storylines. With Ahsoka and Sabine left stranded, the stage is set for the next season.

The Blade of Talzin, with its intricate ties to the Nightsister legacy and the overarching plots surrounding Thrawn and the Great Mothers, might resurface in upcoming narratives, possibly in series like The Mandalorian.

For now, fans can immerse themselves in all episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+. As the Blade of Talzin reminds us, the Star Wars universe is vast and ever-evolving, with age-old artifacts often returning to shed light on new tales.